The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli food-tech startup attracts $15 million for chickpea innovation

Their chickpea innovations have already been launched in the United States, Europe and Israel.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
APRIL 23, 2020 15:18
InnovoPro's chickpea concentrate can be used as a dairy alternative (photo credit: INNOVOPRO)
InnovoPro's chickpea concentrate can be used as a dairy alternative
(photo credit: INNOVOPRO)
In Israel people love hummus, and what is hummus made out of? Chickpeas. So, it's only fitting for an Israeli tech company to revolutionize the chickpea protein, correct? Enter InnovoPro.
InnovoPro, an Israeli food-tech innovator, became the first company in the world to market a 70% chickpea protein concentrate, which companies worldwide are able to use in dairy alternatives, meat analogues, sports nutrition, bakery, snacks, spreads and ice cream products. Their innovations have already been launched in the United States, Europe and Israel.
InnovoPro's new chickpea innovation raised $15 million in B round funding, led by the Israeli venture capital fund Jerusalem Venture Partners, additional investors included Custos Privatstiftung, Wolfgang Leitner, CEO of Andritz AG a leading engineering solution company and CPT Capital, one of the premier global food tech investors in addition to some strategic financial investors. InnovoPro intends to use the new funding to increase production and form partnerships for business development and joint ventures.
"Foodtech innovation has the ability to create real impact on a global scale; impacting the planet, our eating habits and manufacturing processes. Innovopro’s super food solution is the next generation alternative protein the global industry has been looking for," JVP Founder and Chairman, Erel Margalit told The Jerusalem Post.
JVP Founder and Chairman, Erel Margalit (Credit: JVP)JVP Founder and Chairman, Erel Margalit (Credit: JVP)
Chickpeas, which naturally contain 20% percent of pure protein within their nutritional makeup, have been genetically enhanced by InnovoPro into a protein concentrate which will allow companies new choices for a clean-label, non-GMO and non-allergenic source of protein - as opposed to just soy and corn base byproducts - to incorporate into their brands, allowing for the development of a "broad range" of food products for a multitude of audiences.
“The world needs new, innovative protein, alternatives to the milk and meat industry that exist today.” added Margalit. “Innovopro’s chickpea protein is a revolutionary product that plays essential role in the food industry’s response to creating the next wave of plant based protein- replacing protein from animals. CEO Tali Nechusthan and the international team have brought to life a globally scaling company, utilizing new technological innovations, alongside the partnerships forged with food manufacturers worldwide developing tasty, vegan, healthy products."
Within in the past three years, InnovoPro has accepted awards such as the "Most Innovative Protein of the Year" at the Protein Summit in 2018, and “Most Innovative Startup in Israeli Food-Tech” in 2018. In 2019, InnovoPro earned a "Seal of Excellence" from the European Commission and is now a member of EIT Food, a European Knowledge and Innovation Community.
“The growing demand for plant-based protein is setting new records with every year that goes by,” said CEO of InnovoPro Taly Nechushtan. “We believe that InnovoPro will lead the new alternative protein category and be the one to introduce products with added health and nutritional values to customers."
"Since chickpeas are considered by consumers as a super food, our next generation of ingredients will not just be offering tasty and 'free from all' properties, but health properties as well."
CEO of InnovoPro Taly Nechushtan (Credit: InnovoPro)CEO of InnovoPro Taly Nechushtan (Credit: InnovoPro)


Tags food startup hummus innovation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Can the coronavirus help repair ties between Israel's Jews and Arabs? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Coronavirus and the haredim - opinion By YITZ GREENBERG
Susan Hattis Rolef It is now up to Netanyahu whether a unity government will be formed By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin The 'national emergency' behind coalition isn't coronavirus - opinion By GERSHON BASKIN
Efraim Chalamish How has Jewish Life changed in 2020? – opinion By EFRAIM CHALAMISH

Most Read

1 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
2 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
3 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
4 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
5 The deal is done: Netanyahu, Gantz ink coalition pact
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz sign a unity government agreement
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by