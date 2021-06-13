The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rhythmic gymnast Linoy Ashram wins gold at European championships

"I'm glad I was able to do my best. It was hard, but every day I reset myself and say - 'tomorrow I will go out and be better,' said Ashram, whose focus now is on next month's Tokyo Olympics.

By GADI ZAIG  
JUNE 13, 2021 17:19
Linoy Ashram (photo credit: OLYMPIC COMMITTEE OF ISRAEL)
Linoy Ashram
(photo credit: OLYMPIC COMMITTEE OF ISRAEL)
Gymnast Linoy Ashram, one of Israel's top hopes for an Olympic medal at the Tokyo Games which begin next month, won gold on Sunday in the clubs discipline at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships.
Ashram won with a score of 28.5 points ahead of her Russian and Belarus rivals respectively at the championships which conclude on Sunday in Varna, Bulgaria. She also won silver medals in the ball and hoop disciplines with respective scores of 28.6 and 27.850 and she placed fourth in the ribbon category.

President Reuven Rivlin took to Twitter to congratulated Ashram.
"I'm glad I was able to do the best I can. It was hard, but every day I reset myself and said - 'tomorrow I will come and be better'. The focus right now is on the Olympics, and we will continue to work hard," Ashram said after winning.
Israel also won two medals in the group events winning gold in the three hoops and two pairs of clubs ahead of Bulgaria and Italy, and a bronze in the five balls category behind Russia and Bulgaria.

Last month, Ashram two gold medals in the gymnastics world cup in Azerbaijan, and in 2019, received one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals at the World Challenge Cup in Belarus.  
Ashram began training as a gymnast since the age of seven and in 2017, she became the first Israeli gymnast to win a medal in the all-around competition at the World Championships. .
Jerusalem Post Staff and Rossella Tercatin contributed to this report.


Tags sports Linoy Ashram Rhythmic Gymnastics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

A different kind of politics: The new government has everything to prove

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El

Bennett-Lapid gov't's first 100 days: 6 essential measures to be passed

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

My Word: Preventing the polarization process

 By LIAT COLLINS
David Weinberg

Ten Commandments for the Bennett-Lapid government - opinion

 By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Adam Milstein

Fight antisemitism: 'Never again' must be backed by actions - opinion

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Most Read
1

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
2

HIV patient had COVID for over 7 months, infection mutated over 30 times

A man walks past a poster covering the side of a building ahead of a 21 day lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cape Town, South Africa, March 26, 2020.
3

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
4

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by