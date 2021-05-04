Israeli high-school student wins silver medal at Baltic Computer Olympics

Haifa high school student Yanir Edri won a silver medal at the Baltic Computer Olympics last week. The Baltic Olympics are an annual competition that has existed since 1995. The competition is attended by representatives from Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Sweden and a guest country, which was Israel this time. The competition was held online this year, and was attended by 12 competing representatives from each country.During the competition, students had to solve complex problems that required creativity and focus.At the end of the competition, Edri, who also serves as a member of the Israeli team in computer science, participated in the competition with two other Israeli representatives with whom he won the silver medal."I am very proud of Yanir for his impressive achievements in the Olympics and for the excellence he showed throughout his studies at the school," said Hagit Levy, head of Edri's high school.
