The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli ice cream makers distancing from Ben & Jerry's affair

Ben & Jerry’s Israel CEO Avi Zinger told the parent company that he would disobey the order and continue sales throughout all of Israel.

By ZEV STUB  
JULY 20, 2021 20:32
A BEN & JERRY's fan gets his fix yesterday on a Jerusalem street (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A BEN & JERRY's fan gets his fix yesterday on a Jerusalem street
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel’s ice cream producers distanced themselves from the decision by the American owners of Ben & Jerry’s to cancel sales in West Bank settlements and Jewish neighborhoods in east Jerusalem.
Representatives of the country’s largest ice cream makers, Strauss and Osem, refused to comment on the decision or speculate as to how it would affect sales.
Israel’s ice cream market is estimated to be worth about NIS 2 billion a year. Market surveys indicate that Ben & Jerry’s has a 12-13% market share, a distant third behind Strauss and Osem, which each control more than 35% of the market. Ben & Jerry’s is widely seen as the highest quality ice cream in Israel, as well as the most expensive commercially-made brand.
Israelis fumed Monday after the American owners of the Ben & Jerry’s brand, as well as its parent company, Unilever, issued a statement saying that “it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.” Many, including several politicians, took to social media with videos throwing ice cream containers in the trash, or calling for boycotts of the company.
However, it soon became clear that the biggest victim of the global company’s decision was its local franchisee. Ben & Jerry’s Israel CEO Avi Zinger told the parent company that he would disobey the order and continue sales throughout all of Israel. In turn, he was informed that his license to use the brand would not be renewed when the company’s contract expires at the end of next year.
That led to calls for Israelis to support Zinger’s franchise in respect for its sacrifice.
“Have you gone crazy?” Manufacturers’ Association president Dr. Ron Tomer asked in a video Tuesday. “There is an Israeli manufacturer here who is going to lose his life’s work fighting against dictates from abroad that require him to discriminate against Israeli citizens from the territories, and you want to boycott him? We must condemn everything that Ben & Jerry’s Global does, but strengthen the Israeli Ben & Jerry’s that fought for the right to sell the ice cream to all Israelis in the country; not to boycott it and cause its collapse. We must continue to buy ice cream, and thus support and strengthen the company and its employees.”
The issue quickly became a political land mine. Golda Ice Cream, a boutique chain with branches around the country, thought it was being cheeky when it posted on Facebook: “Ben & Jerry’s, this country is too small for both of us. We are proud of our right to sell blue and white (locally-made) ice cream to all citizens of Israel.” That post got a lot of likes quickly, but the company was later forced to tone down its language and apologize to the local Ben & Jerry’s for mocking their plight.
While many are now calling on people to support Ben & Jerry’s, it is too early to speculate whether this decision will help or hurt Ben & Jerry’s sales in Israel, and the company’s competitors in Israel steered clear of saying anything they might regret. 
“We’re not part of this story,” said the owner of Jerusalem ice cream chain Mousseline. “I don’t want to be happy for someone else’s misfortune.” 


Tags boycott Ben & Jerry's Ice cream
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Arab parties' involvement in Negev is welcome change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport
4

Who is most likely to develop severe COVID-19 even after a second jab?

ENTERING THE emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.
5

Archaeologists find part of Jerusalem’s wall destroyed ahead of 9th of Av

The section of the wall that was exposed.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by