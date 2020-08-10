Israeli jewelry company designs most expensive coronavirus mask in world

An Israeli jewelry company designed an 18-karat white gold mask, fitted with 3,600 black and white diamonds and sporting a top-of-the-line N99 filter for a private buyer, said Yvel company owner Isaac Levy according to the AP.The gold diamond-encrusted coronavirus mask is intended for a wealthy Chinese businessman currently residing in the United States, who asked just that the mask be the most expensive in the world and finished by the end of the year. It costs around $1.5 million.Levy said that the demand for it to be the most expensive mask in the world "was the easiest to fulfill," according to the AP."Money maybe doesn't buy everything, but if it can buy a very expensive COVID-19 mask and the guy wants to wear it and walk around and get the attention, he should be happy with that," Levy said, according to the AP.While Levy said that while he would not don the mask himself, he welcomes the opportunity to create the first white gold diamond-encrusted coronavirus mask."I am happy that this mask gave us enough work for our employees to be able to provide their jobs in very challenging times like these times right now," Levy concluded, according to the AP.