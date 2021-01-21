The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli medtech start-up receives FDA approval

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 21, 2021 14:04
Eitan Medical's SapphireTM infusion pump
Israeli medtech company Eitan Medical received FDA approval for the newest upgrades to its SapphireTM infusion pump system software Rev15, it announced on Monday.
The new upgrades to the company's flagship device include a revamped infusion pump, administration sets and accessories.
The infusion device itself offers a range of functions and therapies, such as "saline, Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN), lipids, IV medication, perineural medication, epidural medication, blood, and blood products."
The upgrades include a perineural route to support a larger range of pain management therapies. The software was also simplified to reduce key presses, message prompts and preset offerings. Additionally, the epidural portfolio was updated with NRFit®* dedicated connectors.
“At Eitan Medical, we develop innovative and reliable technologies to provide a world-class user and patient experience via our drug delivery and advanced infusion solutions,” said CCO of Medication Delivery Solutions at Eitan Medical Roger Massengale. “For over a decade, the SapphireTM infusion pump has established itself as an extremely capable and easy to use across the healthcare continuum. This clearance is an example of our continued dedication to innovation making our pumps easier to use for providers and safer for patients.”


