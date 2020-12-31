The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli model takes top spot on 2020's most beautiful face list

The list of 100 most beautiful faces was picked from 125,000 female celebrities and over one million public nominations.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 31, 2020 02:02
Kylie Jenner and Yael Shelbia (photo credit: INSTAGRAM)
Israeli model Yael Shelbia was awarded the number one spot on the TC Candler's 31st annual Independent Critics List of 2020's most beautiful faces. Israeli Gal Gadot was also featured in the top quartile of the list. 
The 19-year-old Israeli model has appeared on the list three times previously, but this is her first time being awarded the top spot.
Shelbia thanked voters in a tweet on Tuesday.

Gadot was number 21 on the list. It is her 7th appearance on the list. She placed 2nd in 2015, but has never secured the top spot.
The list of 100 most beautiful faces was picked from 125,000 female celebrities and over one million public nominations. 
The list, that claims to have more annual views than People Magazine's 50 most beautiful and Maxim's hot 100 combined, features models, actresses, musicians and other figures. This year the list also featured three "amateur entries."


