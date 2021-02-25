Israeli President's Residence all dressed up for Purim

As Purim arrives this weekend, Israel's President Reuven Rivlin saw his house all dressed up for the Jewish Holiday.

Indeed, the entrance to the presidential compound is temporarily guarded by a mammoth orange-colored monster with enormous gold claws, inspired by the playground sculpture of a monster which for decades has been an iconic feature of the capital’s Kiryat Hayovel neighborhood.

However, this year will be the second Purim that Israel is celebrating under coronavirus, but the regulations will be much stricter than they were in 2020.

“Last year, Purim caused an outbreak that forced us to close the country. This year we will do the opposite,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a press conference on Wednesday, calling on the public to respect the restrictions for the holiday.

The government voted on Tuesday night to approve a night curfew on Purim to help stop the spread of infection.