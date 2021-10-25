Israeli prison guard indicted for rape, abuse, threats, harassment

An indictment was filed by the Northern District Attorney's Office on Monday against a 41-year-old Israel Prison Service guard from the North on charges of rape , false imprisonment, threats, extortion, trespassing, harassment and domestic violence.

The indictment surrounded an incident when the defendant and the complainant, to whom he was married until September 2021, began fighting when they had begun discussing separation.

The fight was physical, with the defendant pushing his spouse. He began to strangle her, then reportedly threatened her, saying "if you are not mine, you won't be anyone's" and then raped her.

After this, the defendant began cutting his wrists with a kitchen knife and threatening to commit suicide

On September 21, against the complainant's wishes, the defendant broke into her home and aimed a gun at her, saying she will not belong to anyone else. But instead of shooting, he immediately put the barrel of the gun in his mouth and tried to force her hand on the gun to leave fingerprints, saying he would die and make sure she was blamed for it.

They then separated, and the defendant called the complainant hundreds of times until he was arrested.