Israeli shekel at strongest level in 23 years

Israel’s shekel is currently trading at 3.22 to the US dollar, the strongest it has been in more than 23 years.The dollar has been weakening against most global currencies during the past several weeks. At the same time, the shekel has been getting stronger due to a rising surplus in Israel’s balance of payments, as more money flows into Israel than out of it, explained Victor Behar, director of Bank Hapoalim’s economic department. “This is about economic fundamentals,” Behar said. “Israel has a huge payments surplus of $20 billion due to a few main factors. Firstly, Israel’s skies are closed, so money isn’t leaving the country that way. Second, stocks have been going up around the world, and when Israelis accumulate a lot of money, they don’t like to keep too much of it exposed to the dollar, so they convert it into shekels. Those factors together have been the main drivers boosting the shekel.” The last time the shekel reached 3.22 was in November 1996. Behar noted that momentum has been increasing toward the shekel in recent weeks, a trend that will he believes will continue boosting it through the summer of 2021, when the world will hopefully reopen for travel.Meanwhile, the dollar has been weakening against most global currencies in recent weeks as optimism about the coronavirus vaccine and the economic recovery lead investors to explore other markets. Recent developments in the European Union that have reinforced investor faith in the Euro are also contributing to the dollar’s decline.A strong currency is generally seen as a blessing for those holding the currency, but a curse for people who receive payments in dollars. And the current situation has Israel’s exporters hurting.
About 70% of Israeli exporters deal primarily in dollars, said Natanel Haiman, head of the Manufacturers' Association Economics Division. "The shekel growing stronger by several percentage points translates to billions of shekels of lost revenue this year," he said.Of the approximately 2000 companies represented by the Manufacturers' Association, 36% reported a decrease in revenues as a direct result of the shekel's strength, not related to coronavirus, Haiman said. In addition, 39% said they had frozen hiring due to the situation, and 36% said they will have to lay off workers because of it."We are speaking with the bank of Israel and the Finance Ministry, encouraging them to continue lowering interest rates and buying dollars," Haiman said.Israel's benchmark interest rate is at a historic low of at 0.1%. The Bank of Israel has bought $17 billion worth of dollars in the past year, according to Bank Hapoalim, including hundreds of millions of dollars spent in the past few weeks as part of an effort to mitigate the shekel's rise. Haiman expressed satisfaction that the central bank was using all of the tools available to it in order to reign in the shekel's power.However, he noted, the government is unable to make decisions that would help exporters due to its political deadlock. "I'm not sure they really understand the full ramifications the shekel is having on the economy," he said.