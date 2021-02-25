The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli startup helps protect ships from cyber pirates

Maritime industry turns to new technologies in order to comply with updated global regulations

By MAYA MARGIT/THE MEDIA LINE  
FEBRUARY 25, 2021 06:14
Cydome's technology aims to protect vessels from malicious actors. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Cydome's technology aims to protect vessels from malicious actors.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
An Israeli startup is bringing the defenses of ships and ports up to speed, as the maritime sector focuses on the growing cybersecurity threats facing the industry.

Cydome, which first began operations in 2019, has launched an end-to-end cybersecurity solution intended to bring vessels and ports into compliance with new global regulations that came into effect at the beginning of the year.

Damage from a single attack can reach several million dollars for each incident, Nir Ayalon, CEO and founder of Cydome, told The Media Line. “A hacker can do several things. … A vessel is a very complicated system with a lot of subsystems,” he also said. 

“We are in a very special moment in the maritime industry,” he added, explaining that the entire sector is in the process of updating its onboard technological systems.

The year 2021 has ushered in a new era for maritime cybersecurity. The International Maritime Organization, a United Nations body responsible for regulating shipping, began implementing a series of regulations aimed at lowering the risk of cyberattacks on the high seas. As of January 1, all vessel owners and operators are required to comply with what is known as Resolution MSC.428(98), which aims to ensure that safety management systems are up to par.

As more and more devices onboard vessels are digitized, the US Coast Guard also recently issued a new set of guidelines intended to counter cyberattacks at Maritime Transportation Security Act-regulated facilities.

“The cyber landscape in the Marine Transportation System is continually evolving,” according to a statement from the Coast Guard. “Cybersecurity, safety and risk management are of utmost importance as computer systems and technology play an increasing role in systems and equipment throughout the maritime environment.”

Ports and ships have become an increasingly attractive target for hackers. The cybersecurity platform Mission Secure reports that attacks on vessels’ operational technology networks and systems have increased by 900% in the past three years.

Last fall, for example, Carnival Corporation reported that the personal data of guests and staff of Carnival, Holland America and Seabourn Cruise Lines were leaked in a ransomware attack. In June, Danish shipping giant Maersk announced a loss of $200 million-$300 million following an incident that disrupted critical systems and left it temporarily unable to process shipping orders.

As a result, more and more maritime companies are turning to Cydome for help. The Tel Aviv-based firm’s system already has been deployed in three companies, including an Israeli shipping company and a Dutch tanker operator.

The startup’s cybersecurity system is a hardware appliance with software that connects to the vessel’s network. Once installed, the solution maps all of the vessels assets — such as its communication system, engine and generator — seeking out vulnerabilities and patching them.

Eitan Yehuda is the director of technology at Cydome. He previously served for 25 years in the Israel Defense Forces in various technical capacities, starting as a naval officer and eventually being appointed to head the cyber defense infrastructure department of Mamram—the IDF’s Center of Computing and Information Systems.

“When we’re talking about the maritime industry — and this is actually why we decided to establish Cydome — we understood that the main threat will be cybercriminals but also nation-states, terrorists or hacktivists,” Yehuda told The Media Line.

He pointed to the massive oil spill that has drenched Israel’s coastline in tar, believed to have been caused by a Greek oil tanker. The Minerva Helen left Port Said, Egypt on February 11 en route to Israel and allegedly experienced a significant leak in international waters. Environmental experts warn that the cleanup of Israel’s beaches could take years.

While the incident is likely the result of an accident, Yehuda warned that a cybercriminal could easily replicate it.

“Just imagine if someone wanted to make this kind of disaster happen at one port,” Yehuda said. “He could easily remotely take control of the oil valve and open it.”

Israel is largely reliant on its three major international seaports — Haifa, Ashdod and Eilat — for commercial cargo. In fact, roughly 97% of cargo by weight arrives to the country by ship. For this reason, a seaport could become the target of an attack in the future.
While attacks do occur in the commercial sector on a regular basis, Yehuda asserts that most go unreported because companies are trying to avoid increasing their insurance premiums.

“The maritime industry is a very, very late adapter of new technologies,” he explained. “On the vessel, most of the technology is very old and they are not adopting any standard. This is the big issue.”
For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org
Maritime transport plays a crucial role in international trade and the global economy. In fact, nearly 80% of global trade by volume and more than 70% of global trade by value are carried by sea, according to 2018 figures released by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, or UNCTAD.


Tags startup Ship start-up cyber security Cyber Media Line
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel still must apologize for the Yemenite Children's Affair

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Purim: Differentiating right from wrong in politics - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The IOC must act against human rights violations - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Is peace between Iran and Israel inevitable?

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

How did ancient Egyptians bake? After 54 loaves, scholar finds answers

Freshly baked bread cools at a bakery in Beirut, Lebanon June 30, 2020.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by