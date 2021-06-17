Israeli summer 2021: Sand surfing, rappelling and festivals

This week, you will hear about a moonlit tour that will take you through the beautiful Negev desert and lots of other awesome desert events.

Over the last few years, the tourism sector in the Negev has undergone a big transformation, and there are many new attractions available to visitors. In past years, the tourist season tended to be restricted to a couple of months in the fall and a couple of months in the early spring. Nowadays, however, many people have uncovered the potential that the Negev and Arava regions have to offer tourists and hikers year-round.

The solution to the challenge of enjoying visits to the Negev in the hot summertime is offering activities in the late afternoons, as well as in the evenings after the sun has set. This solution is absolutely fantastic. This way, families and couples who are traveling in these areas can enjoy hanging out by the pool in the heat of day at their rental location, and then after the temperatures begin to fall, they can go outside and enjoy a hike or activity out in nature.

You’ll be happy to know that from now until August 28, the Har HaNegev Tourism Association will be holding a series of events titled, Cool Summer Nights in Har HaNegev, which will include a plethora of activities for the entire family at highly subsidized prices. Below are a few of the best options.

1. RAPPELLING AT RAMON CRATER

Mitzpe Ramon is one of the most beautiful places in Israel, and also one of the most famous tourist attractions for Israelis and foreigners alike. Most people who hike into the crater descend along the well-trodden foot paths. Some people, however, choose to enter the crater in a more challenging way: by rappelling over the side of the cliff. If your children are four years old or older, this is a great experience that you will remember your whole life. The rappelling takes place near the Visitor’s Center, and visitors can choose between a 14-meter descent or a more challenging 30-meter descent. No previous experience required.

Location: Mitzpe Ramon Visitor’s Center





Price: NIS 75





Details and registration: 050-998-8144, negevland@gmail.com.

Birdwatching in Yeruham. (Credit: OR ALEKSANBERG)

2. BIRDWATCHING IN YERUHAM

There are a number of spots in Israel that attract birds flying along the Syrian-African Rift Valley. As a result, these places have become known worldwide as the perfect locations from which amateur birdwatchers can catch a glimpse of these awesome creatures. Birds that fly south in the winter toward warmer climates like to rest here in Israel for a few hours or even a few days. Some types of birds actually end up staying here for the entire season.

Not many people are aware that in 2012, a research facility was inaugurated in Yeruham that follows avian flight patterns. In order to carry out this surveillance, ornithologists practice bird banding, in which numbered tags are attached to the leg or wing of a wild bird to enable individual identification. That way, each year, researchers can trap the birds for a few minutes, check their ID numbers, measure a number of variables and then set them free.

Birdwatchers are invited to visit the research station to learn about the different kinds of birds that pass through Israel, watch a researcher attach a band to a bird’s leg, and even help release the bird back into nature. This is a wonderful way to learn firsthand about the fascinating subject of bird migration.

Training begins at 8:30 a.m. and lasts for one hour. Preregistration required.

Location: Shachar Children’s Forest 295, Yeruham





Dates: August 6, 13, 20 & 27





Price: NIS 50





Details: 054-476-1761

3. YERUHAM LAKE PARK

Every Thursday in July and August, starting at 7:30 p.m., KKL-JNF will be leading a lantern tour of Yeruham Lake Park. The tour begins at the entrance of the park, where each participant will be handed a lantern. While the group climbs the hills surrounding the lake, the guide will tell stories about the Bedouin that live in the area, and provide interesting facts about desert life and the unique surroundings. At the top of the hill, participants will enjoy a beautiful view of the stars while they sip hot tea.

Location: Yeruham Lake Park, Moked Kanfei KKL-JNF





Dates: July 15, 22 & 29. August 5, 12 & 19, 19:30-20:30





Price: NIS 10-25





Details and registration: 051-236-7497

4. ESCAPE PARK: SAVE THE OASIS

If you’re already at Yeruham Lake, then you’ll not want to miss this exciting adventure. Participants will be tasked with the noble mission of saving Yeruham Lake from destruction. In order to succeed, you’ll need to decipher the secret formula. This game will take you through the oasis and past the impressive ritual bath that overlooks the desert below. During this adventure, you will research information about the region and wander around the most interesting corners of the park as you try to solve the mystery and thereby save the park.

Location: Entrance to Yeruham Park





Dates: Thursdays: July 15, 22 & 29. August 5, 12, 19 & 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays: July 16, 23 & 30. August 6, 13, 20 & 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.





Price: NIS 240 per group of up to 8 people.





Details and registration: 054-795-9237



A vineyard at the Terrior Bamidbar Festival. (Credit: DANIEL BAR)

5. TERRIOR BAMIDBAR FESTIVAL

Israel’s deserts are a fantastic place to grow grapes for wine, as the grapes take on the flavor of the soil they grow in. There are number of successful boutique wineries spread around the Negev and Arava, and their vineyards provide bountiful crops with exceptional flavors. At the Terrior Bamidbar Festival, visitors will get to meet the unique people behind these wines, and also enjoy good local food and cultural events. There will be workshops, gourmet meals, star-gazing hikes, philosophical discussions and lots of parties.

Location: Festivities will take place at a number of wineries, including Ramat Negev, Shezaf Vineyard, Nana and Carmey Avdat





Dates: July 15-16, 22-23 and 29-30





Price: NIS 150-300



Sand surfing. (Credit: DROR BAMIDBAR)



6. SAND SURFING

If you’ve never heard of sand surfing, then you probably didn’t grow up anywhere near sand dunes. In 2012, Dror BaMidbar took sand surfing to a whole new level when it introduced surfboards that are perfect for surfing down the slick Negev sand dunes. This is a unique attraction that enables people to enjoy the thrill of surfing without having to go to snowy areas. There’s no need for any prior surfing experience, so anyone who’s looking for a fun outing can enjoy sand surfing. You can stand up, sit on or even lay down on your stomach on the boards while descending the hill. Dror also offers mats, mattresses, pillows, coffee, tea and lots of good music.

Location: Ramat HaNegev, 10 minutes from Tlalim Intersection





Time: 30 minutes, preregistration required





Price: NIS 85 (from age 2 and up)





Details: (08) 675-3636, 053-789-2251









Translated by Hannah Hochner.