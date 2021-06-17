The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli summer 2021: Sand surfing, rappelling and festivals

Over the last few years, the tourism sector in the Negev has undergone a big transformation, and there are many new attractions available to visitors.

By MEITAL SHARABI  
JUNE 17, 2021 13:14
Rappelling at Mitzpe Ramon. (photo credit: TALI BRILL)
Rappelling at Mitzpe Ramon.
(photo credit: TALI BRILL)
Although it’s only June, the humidity in the air is increasing and temperatures are starting to soar toward summer levels. When this happens, many people crank up their air conditioners and hunker down inside their four walls until autumn rolls around. But being that we spent so much more time than usual inside this past year, it’s even more important to get outdoors and enjoy all the wonderful things Mother Nature has to offer. 
This week, you will hear about a moonlit tour that will take you through the beautiful Negev desert and lots of other awesome desert events. 
Over the last few years, the tourism sector in the Negev has undergone a big transformation, and there are many new attractions available to visitors. In past years, the tourist season tended to be restricted to a couple of months in the fall and a couple of months in the early spring. Nowadays, however, many people have uncovered the potential that the Negev and Arava regions have to offer tourists and hikers year-round. 
The solution to the challenge of enjoying visits to the Negev in the hot summertime is offering activities in the late afternoons, as well as in the evenings after the sun has set. This solution is absolutely fantastic. This way, families and couples who are traveling in these areas can enjoy hanging out by the pool in the heat of day at their rental location, and then after the temperatures begin to fall, they can go outside and enjoy a hike or activity out in nature. 
You’ll be happy to know that from now until August 28, the Har HaNegev Tourism Association will be holding a series of events titled, Cool Summer Nights in Har HaNegev, which will include a plethora of activities for the entire family at highly subsidized prices. Below are a few of the best options. 
1. RAPPELLING AT RAMON CRATER
Mitzpe Ramon is one of the most beautiful places in Israel, and also one of the most famous tourist attractions for Israelis and foreigners alike. Most people who hike into the crater descend along the well-trodden foot paths. Some people, however, choose to enter the crater in a more challenging way: by rappelling over the side of the cliff. If your children are four years old or older, this is a great experience that you will remember your whole life. The rappelling takes place near the Visitor’s Center, and visitors can choose between a 14-meter descent or a more challenging 30-meter descent. No previous experience required. 
Location: Mitzpe Ramon Visitor’s Center

Price: NIS 75

Details and registration: 050-998-8144, negevland@gmail.com.
Birdwatching in Yeruham. (Credit: OR ALEKSANBERG)Birdwatching in Yeruham. (Credit: OR ALEKSANBERG)
2. BIRDWATCHING IN YERUHAM 
There are a number of spots in Israel that attract birds flying along the Syrian-African Rift Valley. As a result, these places have become known worldwide as the perfect locations from which amateur birdwatchers can catch a glimpse of these awesome creatures. Birds that fly south in the winter toward warmer climates like to rest here in Israel for a few hours or even a few days. Some types of birds actually end up staying here for the entire season. 
Not many people are aware that in 2012, a research facility was inaugurated in Yeruham that follows avian flight patterns. In order to carry out this surveillance, ornithologists practice bird banding, in which numbered tags are attached to the leg or wing of a wild bird to enable individual identification. That way, each year, researchers can trap the birds for a few minutes, check their ID numbers, measure a number of variables and then set them free. 
Birdwatchers are invited to visit the research station to learn about the different kinds of birds that pass through Israel, watch a researcher attach a band to a bird’s leg, and even help release the bird back into nature. This is a wonderful way to learn firsthand about the fascinating subject of bird migration. 
Training begins at 8:30 a.m. and lasts for one hour. Preregistration required.
Location: Shachar Children’s Forest 295, Yeruham

Dates: August 6, 13, 20 & 27

Price: NIS 50

Details: 054-476-1761
3. YERUHAM LAKE PARK
Every Thursday in July and August, starting at 7:30 p.m., KKL-JNF will be leading a lantern tour of Yeruham Lake Park. The tour begins at the entrance of the park, where each participant will be handed a lantern. While the group climbs the hills surrounding the lake, the guide will tell stories about the Bedouin that live in the area, and provide interesting facts about desert life and the unique surroundings. At the top of the hill, participants will enjoy a beautiful view of the stars while they sip hot tea. 
Location: Yeruham Lake Park, Moked Kanfei KKL-JNF

Dates: July 15, 22 & 29. August 5, 12 & 19, 19:30-20:30

Price: NIS 10-25

Details and registration: 051-236-7497
4. ESCAPE PARK: SAVE THE OASIS
If you’re already at Yeruham Lake, then you’ll not want to miss this exciting adventure. Participants will be tasked with the noble mission of saving Yeruham Lake from destruction. In order to succeed, you’ll need to decipher the secret formula. This game will take you through the oasis and past the impressive ritual bath that overlooks the desert below. During this adventure, you will research information about the region and wander around the most interesting corners of the park as you try to solve the mystery and thereby save the park. 
Location: Entrance to Yeruham Park

Dates: Thursdays: July 15, 22 & 29. August 5, 12, 19 & 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays: July 16, 23 & 30. August 6, 13, 20 & 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Price: NIS 240 per group of up to 8 people.

Details and registration: 054-795-9237 

A vineyard at the Terrior Bamidbar Festival. (Credit: DANIEL BAR)A vineyard at the Terrior Bamidbar Festival. (Credit: DANIEL BAR)


A vineyard at the Terrior Bamidbar Festival. (Credit: DANIEL BAR)A vineyard at the Terrior Bamidbar Festival. (Credit: DANIEL BAR)
5. TERRIOR BAMIDBAR FESTIVAL
Israel’s deserts are a fantastic place to grow grapes for wine, as the grapes take on the flavor of the soil they grow in. There are number of successful boutique wineries spread around the Negev and Arava, and their vineyards provide bountiful crops with exceptional flavors. At the Terrior Bamidbar Festival, visitors will get to meet the unique people behind these wines, and also enjoy good local food and cultural events. There will be workshops, gourmet meals, star-gazing hikes, philosophical discussions and lots of parties. 
Location: Festivities will take place at a number of wineries, including Ramat Negev, Shezaf Vineyard, Nana and Carmey Avdat

Dates: July 15-16, 22-23 and 29-30

Price: NIS 150-300

Sand surfing. (Credit: DROR BAMIDBAR)Sand surfing. (Credit: DROR BAMIDBAR)
Sand surfing. (Credit: DROR BAMIDBAR)Sand surfing. (Credit: DROR BAMIDBAR)

 
6. SAND SURFING
If you’ve never heard of sand surfing, then you probably didn’t grow up anywhere near sand dunes. In 2012, Dror BaMidbar took sand surfing to a whole new level when it introduced surfboards that are perfect for surfing down the slick Negev sand dunes. This is a unique attraction that enables people to enjoy the thrill of surfing without having to go to snowy areas. There’s no need for any prior surfing experience, so anyone who’s looking for a fun outing can enjoy sand surfing. You can stand up, sit on or even lay down on your stomach on the boards while descending the hill. Dror also offers mats, mattresses, pillows, coffee, tea and lots of good music. 
Location: Ramat HaNegev, 10 minutes from Tlalim Intersection

Time: 30 minutes, preregistration required 

Price: NIS 85 (from age 2 and up)

Details: (08) 675-3636, 053-789-2251


Translated by Hannah Hochner.


Tags Negev travel summer hike bird watching
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Merav Michaeli should let Uber into Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

When it comes to anti-Israel attacks on Jews, it’s time to name the enemy - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by