Israeli, Thai artists portray life amid COVID-19

The exhibition, organized by the Creative Economy Agency and the Embassy of Israel in Thailand, expresses "diverse perspectives towards panic, hope, survival, and even humor amidst [the] COVID-19 pandemic," according to the Israeli embassy.

Some 12 artists from Israel and 12 artists from Thailand contributed to the exhibition, including Michel Kichka, a prominent Israeli cartoonist, Ilana Zeffren, a comic artist who tells LGBTQ+ stories, Tai-Jiew-Haehaji Kai Hua Roh, a prominent Thai cartoonist, and Suntur, an illustrator known for his minimalist style.

The exhibition is hosted on Google Arts & Culture and allows visitors to scroll through a gallery of illustrations depicting life amid the pandemic. The illustrations include descriptions about the artist.

This is the first ever cooperation in the field of comic arts between Thailand and Israel.

The exhibition can be found on "This exhibition is a proof that even in difficult moments, creativity of the people can shine through and help lighten the hearts of those who see it. It also demonstrates that no matter how challenging the situation, Israel and Thailand still remain good partners. We are grateful for all the artists who brought us joy, Israelis and Thais alike. I hope this exhibition will ease your daily stress and inspire you in one way or another," said Dr. Meir Shlomo, the Israeli ambassador to Thailand, on the embassy's website.The exhibition can be found on the website of the Thailand Creative and Design Center.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Some 24 Israeli and Thai artists joined together to create over 100 comic works to portray life during the novel coronavirus pandemic as part of the "Thai x Israeli: Life Under COVID" online exhibition.