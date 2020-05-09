Israeli trapped on boat near Jamaica, cannot dock due to COVID-19

His parents are anxious that their son, who is sharing the boat with an Italian man, is slowly losing his mind. Mendel was refused entry to

An Israeli sailor by the name of Amit Mendel is currently unable to dock in Jamaica due to the health restrictions meant to curb COVID-19 in the country, Kan reported on May 7.His parents are anxious that their son, who is sharing the boat with an Italian man, is slowly losing his mind. Mendel was refused entry to Cuba and Santo Domingo before he tried his luck at Jamaica.

The two men are being provided with food and water by the Jamaican authorities but are barred from entering the port. Mendel has been trapped on the boat for roughly 50 days without knowing when he’ll be allowed to set foot on dry land.

The Israeli embassy in the Dominican Republic is doing its best to help but with flights around the world being almost halted to a standstill, the situation is very difficult.