Israeli travel company for elderly requires proof of vaccination

Receiving both doses of the vaccine will serve as a "green" passport.

By ABIGAIL ADLER  
DECEMBER 30, 2020 05:38
Masaot clients enjoy river on group tour (photo credit: MARY MICHAELY STRATEGY AND PR)
Masaot clients enjoy river on group tour
(photo credit: MARY MICHAELY STRATEGY AND PR)
Masaot, an Israeli travel company which specializes in producing organized trips for the elderly, will require all its clients to present proof of two coronavirus vaccinations before booking a vacation to any destination around the world. Receiving both doses of the vaccine will serve as a "green" passport.
Only guides with a green passport will be able to lead company trips, in order to minimize spreading the virus and to ensure the health of travelers.
"We do everything we can to prepare for the day after coronavirus, and to allow our loyal clients to travel safely and carefully around the world. In order to minimize infection, we are obligated to go above and beyond for each and every passenger and therefore, we consider this decision to be of paramount and unequivocal importance that should not be taken lightly. A passenger without proper permits will not be able to book a vacation through us in any situation," said CEO of Masaot Guy Raveh.
"We hope that by February or March, we will be able to make the trips happen, given the first wave of coronavirus vaccines. This is an ideal time for trips, both in terms of weather conditions and less populated tourist sites this time of year. Excursions in 2021 will undoubtedly be characterized by choices determined by a coronavirus map, and destinations where there is an outbreak will be removed from the excursion map," added Raveh.
"From the wide range of new destinations on the agenda like the UAE and Bahrain, this time definitely exciting for all of us. Of course, the launch of direct flights to Morocco will also be a major attraction among the target audience and we expect a lot of demand for this destination as well," concluded the Masaot CEO.

Masaot specializes in producing organized trips to a variety of attractive destinations, including South America, the Far East, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Europe and more.


Tags travel vaccine Coronavirus in Israel
