Israeli venture capitalist leads investor rounds for two tech companies

aMoon's total investment in the two tech firms amounted to $65 million altogether.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 17:44
Israeli venture capitalist firm aMoon has led two separate funding rounds since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, sponsoring two international technology companies as a lead investor - one British and one American, according to Calistech.
MOBILion Systems, Inc., a Pennsylvania biotech company, caught aMoon's eye with its new diagnostic technology that allows scientists to "separate, identify and analyze" molecules at higher resolutions, allowing for both earlier and more accurate disease detection.
British tech-firm MiNA Therapeutics, which specializes in RNA gene activation therapy, attracted aMoon with its newly developed treatment that focuses on normalizing cells back to original functionality and reducing immune suppression after cells are damaged by cancerous growths.
“Facing a shifting reality, we continue to team up with the most promising entrepreneurs and teams in Israel and around the world to advance trailblazing technologies that are revolutionizing the healthcare industry,” said aMoon’s founding partner Yair Schindel, according to Calcalist.
“In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, we led significant investments and funding rounds in international companies, carried out strict due diligence procedures, and even conducted a Nasdaq IPO via Zoom. In the absence of face-to-face meetings, we came up with creative solutions to overcome the challenges, including investing greater time in virtual personal and team meetings in order to form better relationships with the companies’ management teams, conducting virtual tours and consulting with local external advisors.”
“Our latest investments in the US and Europe accelerate the development of personalized healthcare and offer real breakthroughs in the treatment of cancer and other chronic diseases. There is a growing interest on the part of foreign companies to gain access to Israel’s leading health-tech sector, and we at aMoon are proud to be building bridges to the industry.”


