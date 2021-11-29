The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli winners of Rhodes Scholarship announced

The Rhodes Scholarship awards two Israeli students a full scholarship to Oxford University every year.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 29, 2021 19:14
Doron Weber stand with winners of the Rhodes Scholarship, Haroon Avgana and Eden Raviv. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Doron Weber stand with winners of the Rhodes Scholarship, Haroon Avgana and Eden Raviv.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Eden Raviv from Tel Aviv and Haroon Avgana from Kfar Kama were announced as the winners of Oxford University's Rhodes Scholarship on Monday.
The Rhodes Scholarship has been awarded by the Cecil Rhodes Trust to students around the world since 1903. In 2016, the Rhodes Trust announced that they were including Israel in the scholarship. Two scholarships have been awarded to two students in Israel every year since.
Recipients of the scholarship are given full tuition, a living stipend, housing, airfare and more. The students must be aged 19-27 with a minimum grade average of 93.
"We are thrilled to honor these two exceptional Israelis with a Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford University," said National Secretary for the Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford University Doron Weber. "We had an outstanding group of candidates, and the entire committee was deeply impressed by Eden and Haroon's personal journeys and clarity of focus as well as their extraordinary moral character, academic excellence, leadership and willingness to challenge received orthodoxies in a positive and constructive manner."
Haroon Avgana completed a BA in Psychology and English Literature at Haifa University where he is currently studying an MA in Experimental Psychology. Avgana studied physics and computer science in school and was a combat engineer in the IDF. He also coordinated projects for Maayan Bamidbar, a project that bring Jewish and Arab students together. At Oxford, Avgana will do a doctorate in Experimental Psychology.
Oxford, All Souls College (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Oxford, All Souls College (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Eden Raviv received a BA as an Argov Fellow in Government Diplomacy and Strategy at Reichman University. She was a lone soldier in the IDF as a research analyst at the Palestinian Advisory Department. Raviv is a champion debater, which she will continue to do at Oxford as well as pursue an MPhil in International Relations. 


Tags university students Oxford University
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Against COVID Omicron variant, we need Hanukkah spirit - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is there a danger to democracy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Vivian Bercovici

Omicron: Israel's COVID-19 cabinet has misplaced priorities - opinion

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI

Black Friday has come to Israel — Can Israelis manage?

 By HERB KEINON
Eric Mandel

New faces are needed to represent Israel’s image - opinion

 By ERIC R. MANDEL
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
3

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
4

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
5

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by