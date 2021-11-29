Israeli winners of Rhodes Scholarship announced

Eden Raviv from Tel Aviv and Haroon Avgana from Kfar Kama were announced as the winners of Oxford University 's Rhodes Scholarship on Monday.

The Rhodes Scholarship has been awarded by the Cecil Rhodes Trust to students around the world since 1903. In 2016, the Rhodes Trust announced that they were including Israel in the scholarship. Two scholarships have been awarded to two students in Israel every year since.

Recipients of the scholarship are given full tuition, a living stipend, housing, airfare and more. The students must be aged 19-27 with a minimum grade average of 93.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

"We are thrilled to honor these two exceptional Israelis with a Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford University," said National Secretary for the Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford University Doron Weber. "We had an outstanding group of candidates, and the entire committee was deeply impressed by Eden and Haroon's personal journeys and clarity of focus as well as their extraordinary moral character, academic excellence, leadership and willingness to challenge received orthodoxies in a positive and constructive manner."

Haroon Avgana completed a BA in Psychology and English Literature at Haifa University where he is currently studying an MA in Experimental Psychology. Avgana studied physics and computer science in school and was a combat engineer in the IDF. He also coordinated projects for Maayan Bamidbar, a project that bring Jewish and Arab students together. At Oxford, Avgana will do a doctorate in Experimental Psychology.

Oxford, All Souls College (credit: Wikimedia Commons)