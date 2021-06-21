The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israelis hesitant about flying abroad because of cost, not COVID-19

Many Israelis are hesitant to fly abroad due to the bureaucracy involved, fear of having to self-isolate and the added cost.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 21, 2021 18:37
The first El Al flight from Israel to the United Arab Emirates (photo credit: PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE)
The first El Al flight from Israel to the United Arab Emirates
(photo credit: PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE)
Israeli tourists are not afraid of the risk that coronavirus presents while traveling but they are much more wary of the cost and economic implications of taking a vacation, according to a new survey by Pelephone.
To many in Israel, the coronavirus threat may appear to be fading but the changes and demands placed on travelers continues to have a long-lasting impact.
Although 73% of Israelis have made plans to fly abroad in the coming year, of the group who do not wish to venture abroad, 37% have stated that it is because of the excessive bureaucracy that flying now involves - tests, permits, and health declaration forms.
An additional 43% of those who do not intend to fly have indicated that staying put was for economic reasons, an increase of 10% since February.
Another 9% of people said that they were afraid that Israel's borders could close again without warning as occurred in the winter. 
Although unafraid of the borders closing, some 16% of people said they fear having to enter two weeks of self isolation when they return to Israel. Vaccinated Israelis do not have to quarantine upon arrival from most countries but there are a few, such as India, which require all Israelis, vaccinated or not, to isolate when they return.
However, 73% of people expressing interest in flying abroad is an increased percentage compared to October 2020 when only 41% of people said they intended to fly abroad in the next year.
Of those who said that they do wish to fly, 53% expressed interest in flying to western Europe which was also the most popular destination pre-COVID-19. Only 12% of people said they wanted to fly to the UAE and Bahrain, compared to the 41% who said that they hoped to fly there last October.
Besides Western Europe, the most popular destinations for Israelis hoping to fly are Greece, eastern Europe, North America, the Far East, and Turkey. 
Only 5% of people expressed an interest in flying to South America.
According to Dror Bahat, the Vice President of Marketing for Pelephone, Yes, and Bezeq International, a willingness to spend time abroad again "indicates a rapid recovery from the pandemic, but not yet a recovery of the Israeli economy, when almost half of those who do not [want to] fly abroad will not do so due to economic considerations."
The survey recorded the responses of over 500 Israelis over the age of 18.


Tags travel Israeli tourist Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Don't panic, but remain cautious - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh

Is Egypt back in the Arab driver’s seat? - analysis

 By ELIE PODEH

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern

Iranian elections labeled as free, but nothing is further from truth

 By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
2

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
3

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

How Naftali Bennett’s kippah stays on his bald head and why it matters

MK NAFTALI BENNETT in the Knesset – he spoiled it all.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by