The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tel Aviv seeks to lure Israeli vacationers this summer

Tel Aviv hotels will offer attractive accommodation prices for families with children, couples and singles, starting at NIS 380 NIS per night for a couple.

By ZEV STUB  
JUNE 7, 2021 17:34
The Tel Aviv beach – before the pandemic. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The Tel Aviv beach – before the pandemic.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Tel Aviv is looking to bring tourists back. The “city that never sleeps” on Sunday launched a campaign to promote internal tourism, with discounts on hotels, beaches, museums and cultural institutions.
“Since March 2020, the tourism industry in Tel Aviv-Jaffa has suffered, and it still suffers severe damage,” Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai said.
“The nonstop city, where 80% of tourism comes from abroad, has seen a sharp decline in visitors, and the loss has been strongly felt,” he said in a press release. “Even at this time, when the restrictions are loosened and we feel the return to routine, there are hotels in the city that are still closed, and in the open ones, occupancy is low.
“Therefore, together with the Hotel Association, we decided to promote a domestic tourism campaign that will offer the Israeli public a variety of types of vacation in the city, including urban life, the sea, museums, fine cuisine, art and culture, history and heritage, and rich nightlife.”
Tourism from overseas is on hold until at least the beginning of July due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tourism Ministry is running a pilot program under which it is letting a limited number of tour groups enter the country, with the goal of eventually letting in individual travelers within the coming months.
Until then, Israel’s hotels are reliant on local tourism, and many Israelis are choosing to vacation close to home this summer due to the inconveniences of coronavirus travel. Many of the country’s hotels and vacation rentals are already completely booked for August, with the remaining prices often the most expensive options.
Tel Aviv hotels will offer attractive accommodation prices for families with children, couples and singles, starting at NIS 380 NIS per night for a couple, the municipality said. Other benefits will include discounts on tours of the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality and a free voucher for a chair and sun umbrella on the beach.
Hotels will offer bargain prices without a minimum of nights and special discounts, including, for example, no additional charge for children in the room, a second night at 50% off and upgrades.
There will be a variety of events around the city during the summer, including the Homes from Inside Festival, Book Week, the DocAviv movie festival, Wine Festival, Cocktail Week and those geared to children. Details are available on the municipality’s website.


Tags Tel Aviv Tourism hotel summer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Hamas has no intention of using aid to help Gaza - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Asher Fredman

UAE-Israel Greentech collaboration can transform the post-corona world

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: Chutzpah Prize contenders

 By LIAT COLLINS

Israel is in danger. We need to be vigilant - comment

 By YAAKOV KATZ

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by