Tel Aviv seeks to lure Israeli vacationers this summer

Tel Aviv is looking to bring tourists back. The “city that never sleeps” on Sunday launched a campaign to promote internal tourism, with discounts on hotels, beaches, museums and cultural institutions.“Since March 2020, the tourism industry in Tel Aviv-Jaffa has suffered, and it still suffers severe damage,” Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai said. “The nonstop city, where 80% of tourism comes from abroad, has seen a sharp decline in visitors, and the loss has been strongly felt,” he said in a press release. “Even at this time, when the restrictions are loosened and we feel the return to routine, there are hotels in the city that are still closed, and in the open ones, occupancy is low.“Therefore, together with the Hotel Association, we decided to promote a domestic tourism campaign that will offer the Israeli public a variety of types of vacation in the city, including urban life, the sea, museums, fine cuisine, art and culture, history and heritage, and rich nightlife.”Tourism from overseas is on hold until at least the beginning of July due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tourism Ministry is running a pilot program under which it is letting a limited number of tour groups enter the country, with the goal of eventually letting in individual travelers within the coming months.Until then, Israel’s hotels are reliant on local tourism, and many Israelis are choosing to vacation close to home this summer due to the inconveniences of coronavirus travel. Many of the country’s hotels and vacation rentals are already completely booked for August, with the remaining prices often the most expensive options.Tel Aviv hotels will offer attractive accommodation prices for families with children, couples and singles, starting at NIS 380 NIS per night for a couple, the municipality said. Other benefits will include discounts on tours of the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality and a free voucher for a chair and sun umbrella on the beach.
Hotels will offer bargain prices without a minimum of nights and special discounts, including, for example, no additional charge for children in the room, a second night at 50% off and upgrades.There will be a variety of events around the city during the summer, including the Homes from Inside Festival, Book Week, the DocAviv movie festival, Wine Festival, Cocktail Week and those geared to children. Details are available on the municipality's website.