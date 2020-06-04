Israelis on Pornhub, what do the chosen people choose to watch?

How much online pornography do Israelis watch? According to Pornhub insights, Israelis earned place 45 among the countries that allow their citizens access to the site. An average user spends 10 minutes and 29 seconds on the site, 16 seconds more than the world average. Pornhub serves as a platform on which others can upload videos, which means that not only professional pornographers able to do so, but any person on the planet with a web connection can too. When Pornhub insights checked what Israelis look for during those ten minutes the results were “Israeli” and “Israel." This pattern is not unique as most users seek material which is close to home. While most users are male, 27% are female, a little behind the world average of 29%. The country with the highest number of female users is Mongolia (roughly half of all users), Inverse reported in 2017. In Israel, 16% of the users are between the ages of 18-24 and 40% are between the ages of 25 to 34. The age of the average Pornhub user is 35-year-old, but in Israel it is 37-year-old. Most Israelis watch porn on their mobile phones, 76%,, and some 21%, on their computers. Only 3% use tablets to consume online adult content. Pornhub gained headlines around the world recently when it offered its premium service for free due to the coronavirus outbreak. Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this article.