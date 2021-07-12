Israelis spent a record amount on credit cards in June

Israelis spent a record NIS 1.158 billion a day in credit card transactions in June, Shva, the company that handles all credit payments in Israel, said Monday.

Total transactions for the month reached NIS 34.7 billion, an increase of 18.3% compared to a year earlier. Online transactions rose by 25% over the past year, largely due to changes in consumer habits due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, credit cards have become the most common payment mechanism in Israel, as cash usage declined.

The previous record for credit sales volume was set in March, when the country began coming out of lockdown and Israelis were preparing for the Passover holiday. However, daily spending was 1.6% higher in June.

Much of the increase was attributable to the entry of Apple Pay into Israel on May 5. Apple's digital wallet solution has quickly gained widespread market acceptance due to its ease of use, and the use of digital wallets in Israel jumped 720% in May alone. June was the first full month where the service was available in Israel.

The Bank of Israel has prepared the economy for more advanced payment technology. In November, Israeli credit card processors upgraded to the EMV standard, which enables contactless transactions and transactions by cellphones and smartwatches. Most transactions made in Israel are now contactless.

Israeli law also limits the size of transactions that can be done in cash to NIS 6,000 for businesses and NIS 15,000 for private individuals.

In addition, the challenges of international travel during the pandemic led many to vacation locally instead of traveling abroad. There were some 500,000 more people in Israel in June compared to June 2019, a Shva spokesperson said, quoting statistics from the Population and Immigration Authority.