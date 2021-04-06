The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israelis still unsure how they'll be celebrating Independence Day this year

Last month, the Health Ministry announced that events using the Green Pass layout would be able to have thousands of participants on Yom Ha'atzmaut.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 6, 2021 12:10
Israelis watch fireworks on Independence Day (photo credit: ALONI MOR)
Israelis watch fireworks on Independence Day
(photo credit: ALONI MOR)
Despite a noticeable decrease in infection rates and announcements that large-scale Yom Haatzmaut celebrations would be permitted this year, many municipalities are still unsure how they'll be celebrating Israel's Independence Day this year, according to Israel Hayom.
Last year, Yom Haatzmaut celebrations were largely canceled due to the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak, with many cities replacing the traditional celebrations with trucks playing music or carrying entertainers and residents watching from their balconies.
Last month, the Health Ministry announced that events using the Green Pass layout would be able to have thousands of participants on Independence Day. However, municipalities have still not received exact guidelines on how to hold events, with some deciding to stick with party trucks or events without central stages. Most municipalities, however, still haven't decided how to celebrate Yom Haatzmaut.
In Petah Tikva, celebrations will take place at seven different locations around the city, with each location including music, clowns and actors dressed as Theodore Herzl and David Ben-Gurion, according to Israel Hayom.
In Ra'anana, Green Pass holders will be able to enjoy concerts by singers Zehava Ben and Natan Goshen. In Benyamina, no concerts will be held or central stages set up, but neighborhood parties will feature DJs.
In Rehovot, a festive show featuring singer Miri Mesika and comedian Avi Nussbaum will be live-streamed from the city's cultural hall on the municipality's Facebook page.
Ashkelon will host a light festival along the Bar Kochba promenade on the evening of Yom Ha'atzmaut and offer a variety of activities in parks the next day. In Dimona, events will be held indoors under the Green Pass layout, according to the newspaper. The city will also have a fireworks show and party trucks will be throughout the city.
According to Health Ministry guidelines, while general gatherings are limited to 20 indoors and 50 outdoors, worship places and ceremonies organized for green passport holders will be able to see the participation of several thousand people.
In accordance with what the government decided last month, outdoor venues with fewer than 10,000 seats can host up to 75% of maximum permitted capacity, up to 3,000 people. Those with more than 10,000 seats will be able to accommodate guests up to 30% of capacity, up to 5,000 people. Indoor venues with fewer than 5,000 seats will be open up to 75% of their capacity, up to 1,000 people and those with more than 5,000 seats up to 30% maximum permitted capacity and 3,000 people.
Events for the national holidays of Holocaust Remembrance Day, Memorial Day and Independence Day will also be organized under the Green Pass outline. Events where food is served, considered to be a high risk of infection, will be limited to 300 indoors and 500 outdoors.
For Memorial Day, families of fallen soldiers will have unlimited access to the cemeteries, which will function under “purple ribbon” standards.
Children who cannot be vaccinated were supposed to be able to receive a temporary green passport by undergoing a fast coronavirus test. It is unclear if rapid testing will be available by then since the deployment of fast testing options has already been delayed multiple times.
Rossella Tercatin contributed to this report.


Tags yom haatzmaut Health Ministry Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Green Passport
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's trial is a challenge for a divided Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

New 'Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism' definition unneeded - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Should Israel change its electoral system? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Neville Teller

A non-starter with Iran - opinion

 By NEVILLE TELLER
Hillel Fuld

Hillel's Tech Corner: Tunefork: Ensuring you hear the sounds being made

 By HILLEL FULD

Most Read

1

Baby in Iraq first human documented with three penises

Baby crying [Illustrative]
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine causes man's skin to peel off

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine/ Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

US report reaffirms Jerusalem as Israel's capital, speaks of occupation

A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site, in the foreground as the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen in the background.
5

Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?

Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by