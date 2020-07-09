The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israelis use special phone case to avoid Shin Bet's coronavirus tracking

While people are using the cases to avoid Shin Bet tracking, they could unknowingly be infected with the coronavirus, and be out in public when they would have otherwise been in quarantine.

By CELIA JEAN  
JULY 9, 2020 10:04
People wearing face masks take a picture with a mobile phone outside Rafik Hariri hospital, where Lebanon's first coronavirus case is being quarantined, in Beirut (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
People wearing face masks take a picture with a mobile phone outside Rafik Hariri hospital, where Lebanon's first coronavirus case is being quarantined, in Beirut
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
Some Israelis have found a way to avoid the Shin Bet's tracking efforts of cellphones, an effort approved during the coronavirus outbreak in attempt to gain control of infection rates, reports N12.
The security agency sends out messages to people having to go into quarantine after coming in contact with a person diagnosed with the virus, which has proved to be problematic as thousands have been wrongly notified. In order to avoid this problem, some Israelis are using cellphone holsters advertised as having the ability to block location tracking.
While the cases are being used to avoid the Shin Bet's tracking, in doing so, some people could be out in public after having contracted the virus unknowingly - when they would have otherwise been in quarantine.
The phone holster, sold from an online seller called Faraday, is made from a conductive mesh, which is reportedly able to block everything from "cellular, Wi-Fi, GPS and RFID," according to the product's website. Israelis are using the case to block the Shin Bet's controversial surveillance efforts, which can be done even when a phone is switched off or put into flight mode. 
"The silent pocket line blocks frequencies between 800MHz-5GHz, the signals from your carrier (CMDA/GSM/DCS/PHS/3G/4G/LTE), as well as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS. It also blocks RFID and NFC," states the product's website.
The design was named after "Michael Faraday, who, in 1836, invented an enclosure of conductive mesh that blocks electrical fields, widely known as the Faraday cage."
While the holster may assuage the fear of users who don't want to be located, it causes problems for the Shin Bet security agency.
The bill that allows the Shin Bet surveillance was reinstated the beginning of July after being on hold for three weeks. It allows the agency to track the route an infected person took and all those who were in their vicinity. 
Recently, coronavirus cases in Israel have risen to a more than a thousand cases a day. On Wednesday, July 7, the Health Ministry announced a rise of more than 1,300 cases in one day. 
The tracking efforts began in March until June 9, and were then put on hold for a brief period of time before being reinstated earlier this month for an extension period of three weeks. Since then, the amount of complaints has bred a lot of uncertainty among officials. 
According to the Health Ministry, around one-third of the then-16,000 infected people were discovered by the Shin Bet’s cellphone-tracking technology and would not have been discovered by other available means. However, since the beginning of the reinstatement, reports contain stories of tens of thousands of citizens receiving text messages warning them to quarantine because of their alleged close contact with someone with coronavirus, but many of the messages seem to be demonstrable mistakes.
Amid concerns is the fact that the Health Ministry been inadequately staffed to field all of the calls from citizens to verify or dispute the text they received. The Health Ministry was accused of lying about its commitment to human epidemiological studies since an official told the committee around 400 nurses were tracking infections, when in fact only 23 were working on the issue.
Reports say that the Health Ministry did not even plan to have staffing to receive calls during night hours or weekends – with the weekend being the time period when almost all of the messages went out. Many citizens complained that they spent hours waiting on hold to try to clarify their situation after being notified that they need to go into quarantine, but to no avail.
This put large numbers of citizens in the predicament of having to go into quarantine arbitrarily because they could not get through to someone at the Health Ministry to contest the information about them, or refusing to quarantine, and thus breaking the law.
Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.


Tags Shin Bet Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel cellphone
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Netanyahu has no more shame, no more responsibility - opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef A difficult week for Netanyahu - Analysis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader China’s increasingly oppressive actions show dangerous global trend By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Center field: Why I remain an American patriot By GIL TROY

Most Read

1 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
2 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
3 El Al working to resume activity after canceling flights
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
4 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
5 Gov't imposes partial lockdown as coronavirus spikes
Health care workers take test samples to check for coronavirus, Lod, July 5, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by