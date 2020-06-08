The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israelis want Health Ministry regulations to be enforced – new survey

Specifically, the survey showed that 79% of the general public wants increased enforcement. Among Arabs that percentage was even higher – 86% - as well as among haredim (ultra-Orthodox) – 75%.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JUNE 8, 2020 13:34
Police officers close synagogues and handing out fines to ultra orthodox Jews at the Bukharim quarter in Jerusalem, following the government's decisions, in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus, April 17, 2020 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Police officers close synagogues and handing out fines to ultra orthodox Jews at the Bukharim quarter in Jerusalem, following the government's decisions, in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus, April 17, 2020
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
The majority of Israelis think that police and other security officers should be empowered to enforce Health Ministry regulations, a new survey by the ministry showed.
“Our conduct should be minimum danger, maximum protection,” said newly appointed Health Minister Yuli Edelstein when he presented the survey at a coronavirus cabinet meeting on Monday. “We need to open the economy further, including re-starting the intercity train based on the agreement we have with the Transportation Ministry, together with increasing testing, and significantly increasing enforcement and communication.”
Edelstein said that the survey shows that the public agrees: “No one wants to be harmed by violators, no one wants the economy to be shut down because of them.”
He added that in the last week there were 800 people diagnosed with coronavirus.
“We must not remain indifferent to this number,” he cautioned. “Police must strongly enforce [the regulations] to bring the public back to discipline.”
Specifically, the survey showed that 79% of the general public wants increased enforcement. Among Arabs that percentage was even higher – 86% - as well as among haredim (ultra-Orthodox) – 75%.
When asked if the Purple Ribbon standards should be enforced, 79% of Israelis said yes. Also, here, the Arab community was more supportive of enforcement at 88%.
The survey was conducted via the Internet. Some 1,800 Israelis over the age of 18 were surveyed during the last week of May. The Health Ministry reported a margin of error of +/- 2.3%.


