The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel's COVID pandemic ending, cyber pandemic worsening - cyber chief

By 2030, the world could lose up to $4 trillion to hackers, according to FireEye CEO John Watters.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JUNE 10, 2021 17:59
A hacker is being depicted in this illustrative photo (photo credit: Courtesy)
A hacker is being depicted in this illustrative photo
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) chief Yigal Unna has said that “Israel got out of the biological pandemic, but we will not get out of the cyber pandemic, it is just getting worse,” as part of a joint virtual conference with the OECD.
“We need to get stronger and work together… you cannot do it by yourself, not a single agency and certainly not a single country…only in community can you achieve cybersecurity,” said Unna.
The INCD director stated, “cyber is not about computers, it is about people… we need to get into their malicious minds [of the hackers] and to be a few steps ahead of them.”
Unna made special mention of the UAE’s involvement in the conference though it is not a member of the OECD, calling it a strong friend and ally of Israel’s in the cyber and other arenas since the August 2020 Abraham Accords.
Mathias Cormann, secretary-general of the OECD, launched the conference, noting that while the digital acceleration of the past year presents exciting opportunities, there are also great challenges and risks involved, especially regarding cyber defense and privacy rights.
Cormann stated that better ways of managing these challenges must be found, and emphasized the importance of cooperation in the field of cyber defense.
Too often, responses to attacks remain local although the attacks are of global nature, said Cormann.
He added that the more countries cooperate with one another, the more they can achieve a form of cyber immunity.
The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is an elite 38 country group for promoting economic progress and world trade.
Israel Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz said, “Israel attaches great importance to its good cooperation with the OECD. As a member state that celebrated its 10th anniversary last year, Israel highly appreciates the joint activities with the organization, especially in areas where Israel stands at the global forefront, such as cybersecurity.”
“The corona crisis has demonstrated the crucial role digital security plays in ensuring the good delivery of public services, and how vulnerable these can become without the proper protection. A dire need is the mother of adaptation and innovation,” the Foreign Ministry director-general stated.
Ushpiz expressed Israel’s strong commitment to maintaining its digital infrastructure so that medical and other critical fields remain safe from the constant cyberattacks they already face.
Also, he noted an Israeli initiative known as “the corona network” which is a “digital platform for sharing information between countries in the fight against the virus” developed by Israel Aerospace Industries, Elbit and the Health Ministry.
FireEye CEO John Watters warned that with the current growth rate of financial harm caused by cyberattacks, up to four trillion dollars could be lost worldwide by 2030.
Following the hack of the US company SolarWinds, a major digital service provider for US government agencies and huge private companies, Watters suggested that, “risk should transmit up to the service provider…if pay more for a more secure provider” there will begetter cybersecurity and the service providers will grow more in the long term.
This is in contrast to the current culture of companies wanting to pay the least possible for cybersecurity which incentivizes digital service providers to also give less attention to the issue.
Watters explained that hackers were targeting service providers because they are an “economically attractive access point to a multitude of downstream opportunities…If you are successful with attacking that one entity, then you get to many entities,” who it provides services to.
CyberArk chairman Udi Mokady said the biggest issue was with small companies who do not remotely understand the cyber threat and are just looking to “check a box” instead of taking ownership over the issue.
FireEye itself was the first hacked company which realized it and many others had been victims of the massive SolarWinds hack.
While some criticized FireEye for its own failure to block being hacked, many government agencies credited it with catching the cyberattack, given that they did not.


Tags security cyber security hack Cyber
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

End religious incitement before it's too late - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Moderates know how to unify Israel - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why the new coalition is the right choice for Israel

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David May

Norwegian divestment illustrates weakness of campaign to boycott Israel

 By DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by