Israel's diamond industry continues to grow in 2021

Israel's diamond industry continues to show growth, with significant increases in all four major trade categories during the first two quarters of the year, the Economy and Industry Ministry said Sunday.

Net imports of rough diamonds to Israel rose by 165 percent from 2020 to about $1.39 billion, while exports rose 177% to $1.16b. Net polished diamond imports rose 136% to $1.88b., while net polished diamond exports rose 71% to $2.37b.

During the past month, rough diamond exports to the United Arab Emirates totaled about $11.5 million, representing about 9.5% of Israel's total rough diamond exports in August. Some $17m. worth of rough diamonds were imported from the UAE about 7% of the total rough diamonds imported to Israel in August.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

"August continued the chain of excellent months that have passed over the Israeli diamond industry in the past year," said Ofir Gur, Director of the Diamond, Gems and Jewelry Administration and the Supervisor of Diamonds at the Economy and Industry Ministry. "The Israeli industry is benefiting from the rally that the global diamond industry is experiencing, there are good reasons to believe that the trend will continue at least until the end of the year."

The Spirit of the Rose, the world's largest vivid purple-pink diamond, is seen on display before an upcoming Geneva auction, during a Sotheby's preview in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2020 (TYRONE SIU/ REUTERS).