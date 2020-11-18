The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel's first commercial medical cannabis export lands in Australia

While Israel first approved medical cannabis exports almost two years ago, issues with Ya'acov Litzman's 2017 reform have caused the process to stall

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
NOVEMBER 18, 2020 15:31
From right to left: Seach Medical Group CEO Yogev Sarid, Panaxia CEO Dadi Segal and Head of Israel's Medical Cannabis Unit Yuval Landschaf stand alongside the first commercial shipment of medical cannabis from Israel. (photo credit: Courtesy)
From right to left: Seach Medical Group CEO Yogev Sarid, Panaxia CEO Dadi Segal and Head of Israel's Medical Cannabis Unit Yuval Landschaf stand alongside the first commercial shipment of medical cannabis from Israel.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Panaxia, in cooperation with Seach Medical Group, two of Israel's largest manufacturers of medical cannabis products, announced that the country's first commercial export of medical cannabis flowers and products are scheduled to land in Australia on Thursday, after the company received their export license on Sunday.
Panaxia, which in June was approved for an EU-GMP standard license for the production and export of medical cannabis in European and international markets, and Seach Medical group, which grows cannabis flowers with a European standard license, were already prepared for the first shipment of medical cannabis flowers.
The shipment was sent out from Panaxia's factory in Lod through Ben-Gurion Airport on Sunday, immediately following the approval from Israel's Health Ministry, which was given to the company on condition that they first ensure they have a steady enough supply of cannabis products to provide for Israeli patients, at an affordable price.
Though Israel's government first approved the export of medical cannabis for research purposes by BOL Pharma, in January 2019, it was only a year later that the first shipment of medical cannabis products was sent out overseas.
Apart from that shipment however, the export market has been otherwise completely frozen since the announcement, after a botched reform in the medical cannabis market saw Israeli patients complain of a sharp rise in prices, a relative decrease in product quality and massive shortages.
To combat the negative effects of the reform – which was led in 2017 by former health minister Ya'acov Litzman – Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, along with Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch, began a pilot program last month which mandated that Israel's cannabis companies begin offering lower prices and steady supplies before they can receive approval to export their products overseas, to a market which has been estimated to net Israel between NIS 1 and 4 billion.
SO FAR, the pilot program has seen mixed success, with some companies lowering prices for only certain strains, and most struggling to meet their supply standards, with Panaxia being the only company to be approved for export so far.
Dadi Segal, Founder and CEO of Panaxia, said of the announced shipment that “In recent years, we have worked day and night to reach the long-awaited moment in which we will realize our business vision and export medical cannabis outside the borders of Israel. I would like to congratulate Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch for leading the policy change and opening the export gates to the medical cannabis companies."
"Israel is a world leader and a pioneer in the field of medical cannabis and I have no doubt that Australia is just the first door to open for many species to open," he added.
On Sunday, Panaxia also received the Health Ministry's approval to send medical cannabis products to Portugal, in a partnership with Canndoc, another veteran of the Israeli medical cannabis market.
Yogev Sarid, CEO of Seach Medical Group said the company was "proud to be the first to export medical cannabis from Israel to the world commercially and believe that this permit is the first sign of additional export permits to come. The export permit will allow Seach to further increase its market share and bring healing to thousands more patients."
He added that the company's collaborations were the reason it was able to meet the pilot's supply and pricing standards, saying "Our significant and growing collaborations in Israel enable us to operate safely overseas while ensuring a steady supply of medical cannabis for all patients, in Israel and around the world."
"We see great importance in continuing to lead the local market. We were the pioneers in the field in Israel, the first to market in pharmacies, and now the first to export commercially." Sarid said. "We will continue to responsibly look for expansion opportunities, out of a desire to bring additional value to the company's investors."


Tags australia medical marijuana israel Cannabis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Regarding Jerusalem comments, EU needs to be careful By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Saying goodbye to Donald Trump and his legacy of highs and lows By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Susan Hattis Rolef The election results roller coaster By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Douglas Bloomfield McConnell will go from Trump's 'yes man' to Biden's 'no man' – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Why hasn't Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden?
Will Benjamin Netanyahu succeed in bridging the rift with the Democratic Party?
5 Israel to legalize, regulate recreational cannabis market within 9 months
An employee checks cannabis plants at a medical marijuana plantation in northern Israel March 21, 2017

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by