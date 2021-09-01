Israel's first Medicine and Science museum opens its doors

Israel's first-ever medicine and science museum announced on Tuesday that it had opened to the public

Located in Hadera, the museum is one of the biggest in the world, spanning over 1,200 square meters and containing 120 exhibits.

The museum is themed "Diving into the Human Body" and has unique exhibits which teach visitors about anatomy, physiology, diagnosis and pathology, treatment and advanced technologies . The teaching is done through sophisticated interactive tools that encourage learning through experience over a wide range of ages.

The heart exhibit at the Medicine Museum (credit: RAMI ZARNGER)

This unique approach spans over six international exhibitions about the human body: Heart, Lungs, Brain, Bacteria and Viruses, Genetics and Did You Know?

The exhibits include large 3D models of a heart that the visitor can enter, a brain and the world's largest model of a DNA double helix.

Doctor for a day at the Medicine Museum (credit: RAMI ZARNGER)

The experience in the museum is designed to encourage a healthy lifestyle, while also giving visitors an appreciation of the difficulties and dilemmas in medicine — As well as the gratification of saving lives — as visitors are shown the latest medical progress and achievements in Israel.

The Bacteria and Viruses exhibition at the Medicine Museum (credit: RAMI ZARNGER)

"We've seen it all around the world: countries that prioritize public discourse about medicine significantly impact the health of their citizens, while countries that don't suffer many failures in this area," said Technoda CEO Dr. Gadi Mador. "As we considered our next challenge for the children of Israel, we decided to strengthen the medical world of the future by inspiring future generations of medical leaders . We are thrilled to launch the world's first medicine and science museum, dedicated entirely to medicine and containing dozens of exhibits about the health of the human body.

"We hope the museum will become a household name around the world and a pilgrimage site for tourists when they are able to visit."

The museum joins Technoda's other scientific complexes including an observatory that houses Israel's largest telescope, a planetarium, medical simulation unit, science park and more.

The museum's opening hours:

Sunday 16:00-19:30, Monday-Thursday 9:00-19:30,

Friday 9:00-14:30, Saturday – closed