Israel's IIBR to partner with ESIL innovation lab on pollutant detection

Israel's Institute for biological research (IIBR) and the ESIL environmental sustainability innovation lab have signed an agreement to partner on the development of advanced environmental technologies.The partnership is aimed at the early detection of pollutants and the two organizations will partner to share information on start-ups and research and development solutions that are relevant to both organizations. ESIL also announced that it intends to invest in and accompany four to six new start-ups that work in the field of sustainability and the environment every year. These start-ups will receive up to NIS 2 million. over the course of two years. ESIL will provide the start-ups with mentorship, access to data and infrastructure and networking and consulting services. IIBR is a governmental research institute that works to ensure that Israel is prepared with a response to chemical and biological threats to the country, according to the IIBR's website.ESIL is owned by the Bazan group, EDF renewables and Johnson Matthey. The Baza group is Israel's largest refining and petrochemicals conglomerate, capable of refining 9.8 m. tons of crude oil a year, according to the group's website.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}