Israel's most vulnerable citizens celebrate getting coronavirus vaccine

As part of the drive, more than 1,500 people involved with ADI were vaccinated.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 2, 2021 01:54
A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/FILE PHOTO)
A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/FILE PHOTO)
The ADI organization, which provides residential and rehabilitative care for people with severe disabilities, celebrated its vaccination drive, where they provided coronavirus vaccines to residents, staff and volunteers in a joyous atmosphere, the organization stated in a press release on Thursday.
The campaign to vaccinate residents with severe disabilities was done in conjunction with the Health Ministry and Magen David Adom (MDA), and began on Tuesday at ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran, a facility in southern Israel. Another round of inoculations took place on Wednesday at the ADI facility in Jerusalem, where there was a celebratory atmosphere and music playing as people received their first doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
“It is my firm belief that the strength of the human chain is only as strong as its weakest link, which is why ADI works tirelessly to care for and empower individuals with disabilities in every way possible. Over the last several months, we’ve had to work harder than ever before to provide this empowerment while shielding our immunocompromised residents from infection,” said Major General (Res.) Doron Almog, Founder and Chairman of ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran, after receiving his vaccination.
“This year has been a true test of our humanity, and I believe we have emerged better people and a stronger society for protecting and nurturing our most vulnerable citizens,” Almog added.
As part of the drive, more than 1,500 people involved with ADI were vaccinated, a feat which was praised by Shlomit Grayevksy, Director of ADI Jerusalem.
“We are so grateful to our wonderful partners, the Health Ministry and MDA, for prioritizing our ADI residents, the most vulnerable members of our society, and making this process a seamless and enjoyable experience for all involved,” said Grayevsky.  
“Hopefully, this is the first step towards a full return to normal activity, and only a matter of time until we can open our doors and welcome back visitors from across the country and around the world.  We’ll be waiting with open arms!”
 


