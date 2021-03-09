The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel's move toward smart payment terminals passes milestone

By July 31, 2021, transactions at all businesses, other than exceptional cases, will only be possible via the EMV standard.

By ZEV STUB  
MARCH 9, 2021 13:37
Statistics on the implementation of smart payment terminals in Israel. (photo credit: BANK OF ISRAEL)
Statistics on the implementation of smart payment terminals in Israel.
(photo credit: BANK OF ISRAEL)
Israel's movement toward smart payment terminals has passed the first milestone in a plan set out by the Governor of the Bank of Israel. As of the end of January, smart terminals make up 54 percent of all terminals in Israel, and the number of smart transactions is about 23 percent of all transactions, the central bank said, Based on data from credit card clearinghouse Shva. About 67% of the smart transactions are contactless transactions, whether by credit card or by smartphone.
The number of smart terminals and the number of smart transactions is expected to continue to increase in the coming period as well, with the end of the lockdown and the renewal of commercial activity, in accordance with the next stages of the framework, the Bank of Israel said.
Statistics on the implementation of smart payment terminals in Israel. (Credit: Bank of Israel)Statistics on the implementation of smart payment terminals in Israel. (Credit: Bank of Israel)
The Bank of Israel urges merchants that have not yet completed the switch to the advanced EMV protocol to contact their merchant acquirer or hardware supplier and to complete the switch. By July 31, 2021, transactions at all businesses, other than exceptional cases, will only be possible via the EMV standard, the central bank said. A program launched by the Small and Medium Business Administration at the Economy and Industry Ministry and by the Finance Ministry makes it possible for small businesses to get back up to 80% of the setup fees.
The bank of Israel noted that EMV technology has a number of benefits. The payment terminal can be set to face customers who can carry out the payment on their own, and contactless payments can be made using credit cards, digital wallets, wearable technologies, and various payment applications.
“The framework that the Bank of Israel is leading to shift payment card activity in Israel to EMV is in line with advanced economies worldwide, and makes new and innovative value proposals in Israel possible," said Bank of Israel Payment and Settlement Systems Department Director Oded Salomy. "We already see several digital wallets that have begun to operate in Israel in recent months, and a number of additional entities, domestic and international, are expected to enter this field in Israel this year. The Bank of Israel will continue to promote the use of advanced means of payment in Israel for the benefit of businesses and customers.”


