Israel’s Skylock pioneers defending against drones

Given the rising threats of terror groups using drones, it’s clear that this kind of technology will be in need rapidly across a variety of sectors.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
FEBRUARY 2, 2021 14:30
A SOLDIER carries a drone during an IDF military exercise at the Shizafon base, north of the southern city of Eilat (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A SOLDIER carries a drone during an IDF military exercise at the Shizafon base, north of the southern city of Eilat
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Drones increasingly pose a threat to countries, including critical infrastructure such as energy facilities or airports. They have also been used to target political leaders and conduct surveillance, sometimes by criminal organizations or terrorists. To counter these threats, Israeli companies have been pioneering various technologies to detect and stop drones.  
Skylock, a leader in the design of anti-drone technology and a part of Avnon Group, is one of the Israeli companies that have new technology to stop the rise of complex drone threats.
In a conversation with Asaf Lebovitz, he described the different challenges the company’s technology can help meet. The company began several years ago to predict a rising drone threat. “We anticipated that in a few years we would see the drone threat increasing,” he notes.  
These threats exist in all spheres now but are increasingly impacting civilian areas. This also includes terror groups like the Houthi rebels in Yemen who are increasingly using drones. Hamas and Hezbollah also use drones and ISIS uses them as well. Technology now is needed not just to stop one quadcopter from flying into an airport’s area, but to stop a kind of “drone swarm” or multiple drones. What happens when 100 drones are swarming in for an attack, a situation that Skylock thinks could materialize in coming years. There is also a need to manage airspace so that drones that are delivering a pizza don’t run into things like helicopters.  
Skylock has developed a portfolio of systems that can detect the drones and then neutralize them. Detection is most important. You can use radar to find the drones and then to make sure that you’re not actually detecting birds.
Using the latest technology means identifying that the drone is emitting a signal and then being able to optically confirm the drone and what payload it might be carrying. For instance, is the drone a civilian quadcopter that someone is using by mistake in a restricted area, or is it carrying a grenade?
The company says that its technology not only identifies where the drone is but it can also send law enforcement to find the operator. The technology enables the operator to use a jammer to stop the drones as well, or even hack into them and fly them to a safe area. This can be done at various ranges from one kilometer to up to 15 kilometers. The systems are tailor-made to address the threat according to what the customer wants.  
The difference in ranges is important because while some airports or critical infrastructure need to detect a drone at a long distance, others may not have the budget or the need for such range.
Skylock also makes a system that can use drones to attack other drones, as a kind of kill option if jamming or other means don’t work to stop the threat. “The last one that is unique is the cyber solution: to take over the drone and decide in advance where to land it. Or we can land it on the spot,” he says.

THE KEY today as countries and interior ministries, police or others seek solutions to counter drones is that they get the right security they need. That means not using a cannon to kill a fly, Lebovitz says. In short, you don’t necessarily need to use missiles to stop quadcopters.  
The Skylock system is also mobile and can be put on vehicles. That means that if you have to secure a parade one day and then a presidential speech the next day in a new area, you can move your counter drone technology from place to place. You could secure sporting events this way as well. The company says that they have configured the system in Asia based on the individual country or customers’ requests.  
Like other Israeli companies attending IDEX, the defense confab in the UAE in February, Skylock will be there as part of the ISDEX pavilion of Israeli companies. ISDEX and Skylock are both part of the Avnon Group. About 70% of Skylock’s sales are currently to military clients.
Given the rising threats of terror groups using drones, it’s clear that this kind of technology will be in need rapidly across a variety of sectors.
Skylock is one of many Israeli companies that make counter drone technology. IAI’s Elta makes Drone Guard, while Rafael Advanced Defense Systems makes Drone Dome and Elbit Systems makes ReDrone. Each company has similar technology used in different ways or on different platforms.
This is part of the wider context of Israeli air defense that makes Israel the most well defended airspace in the world. Israeli companies are also now working on lasers and other weapons that can be used to stop drones.  


