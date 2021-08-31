The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Isrotel cancels NIS 25m. dividend payout after public outcry

Last week, Isrotel reported an impressive net profit of NIS 78.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 on revenues of NIS 450.8 million.

By ZEV STUB  
AUGUST 31, 2021 17:16
THE ISROTEL DEAD Sea boasts balconies facing the beach and sea, while one of the newest attractions at the Dead Sea is the kayak tour. (photo credit: RONY BALAHSAN/MICHAEL SHARON)
THE ISROTEL DEAD Sea boasts balconies facing the beach and sea, while one of the newest attractions at the Dead Sea is the kayak tour.
(photo credit: RONY BALAHSAN/MICHAEL SHARON)
Isrotel’s board of directors voted late Monday to cancel a NIS 25 million shareholder dividend payout after a public outcry calling for the hotel chain to return money to the government for benefits it had received.
Last week, Isrotel reported an impressive net profit of NIS 78.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 on revenues of NIS 450.8 million. Those numbers, among the company’s best ever, highlighted Isrotel’s sharp turnaround from the previous year, when the COVID-19 pandemic brought the tourism business to a standstill. In the months April through June a year ago, Isrotel lost NIS 26.8m.
Celebrating the turnaround, Isrotel declared a NIS 25m. dividend for its shareholders but that announcement was too much for some people.
Isrotel, along with the rest of Israel’s hotel industry, received significant benefits from the government during the coronavirus crisis and last June the Finance and Tourism ministries approved a NIS 300m. aid package for the hotels to help them weather the worst period the sector had ever experienced.
In the past year, Isrotel, which owns and operates some 20 hotels throughout the country, received a NIS 12m. government grant, an additional NIS 15m. package for bringing employees back from unpaid leave, and a NIS 9m. exemption from property taxes. That added up to benefits worth NIS 36m. subsidized by taxpayers since the beginning of the outbreak.
Local hotels have been packed this summer as Israelis flocked to them because they were either unable or unwilling to vacation abroad due to coronavirus restrictions.
A FAMILY CABIN at the NEA boutique hotel. (credit: URI ECKERMAN)A FAMILY CABIN at the NEA boutique hotel. (credit: URI ECKERMAN)
Extraordinarily high demand led hotel prices to rise by an average of 10%-15%, with guests packed tightly and many reports of poor service.
Now, after posting such stellar quarterly results, many are demanding that the hotel chain return the benefits it received to the government before it rewards its shareholders.
On Monday, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman said the company would be expected to pay back subsidies it received from the government.
“It is clear that it is not reasonable that companies that report high earnings and distribute dividends also receive government subsidies,” Liberman said at a press conference ahead of presenting the budget to the Knesset.
“We expect that they will return the grants they received from us without us having to ask for them.”
Isrotel said it would not distribute the dividend, but did not say it would return any money to the government. Critics say that will allow the company to delay the dividend payout to a time when it can do so while avoiding public scrutiny.
In interviews with the Hebrew press, Isrotel CEO Lior Raviv defended the benefits the company received, noting that Isrotel, like other hotels, was bleeding money and customers at the time. Even with the grants, Isrotel lost tens of millions of shekels to the pandemic, he said.
Calls from The Jerusalem Post to Raviv’s office were not answered and a message sent did not receive a response by press time.
With Israeli hotels packed in July and August, and prices at record a high, the hotel sector is expected to report further growth in the coming quarter.


Tags Tourism hotel business economy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Gantz was right to meet Abbas and work for stability - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

What does Israel really want to do with Iran and Gaza?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Terrorists and parting shots

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Benny Gantz is confused on Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The American empire is ready to end

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

Israel strikes Gaza following violent riots, incendiary balloons

Palestinians protest at night time near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, on August 28, 2021.
4

A Shabbat to remember with Prime Minister Bennett - reporter's notebook

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett praying at the Willard Hotel in Washington on Wednesday.
5

Netanyahu asked to return gifts from Trump, Obama, Putin

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a Jerusalem Day ceremony, Ammunition Hill, Jerusalem, May 10, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by