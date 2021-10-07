The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump to visit Knesset for Abraham Accords Caucus

Kushner and Trump will also be attending the launching of a new center that will be headed by former US ambassador to Israel David Friedman on Monday night.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 7, 2021 10:57
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner walk on the South Lawn of the White House upon their return to Washington with then-President Donald Trump from Camp David, US, November 29, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS)
(photo credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS)
Former US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner will visit the Knesset on Monday to attend the inaugural event of the Abraham Accords Caucus in the parliament, chaired by MKs Ofir Akunis (Likud) and Ruth Wasserman Lande (Blue and White).
The launch of the caucus will focus on the economic and tourism potential, the deepening of relations with countries in the region and the possibility of new agreements with additional countries.
Kushner, who initiated and negotiated the agreements is now chairman of the Abraham Accords Peace Institute, which he co-founded together with Ivanka and with philanthropist Haim Saban. Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, whose government made the deals, will attend the event, as will Speaker of the Knesset Mickey Levy, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and other ministers, MKs, ambassadors and mayors.
They will also be attending the launching of a new center that will be headed by former US ambassador to Israel David Friedman on Monday night. Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin will also be coming to Israel for that event and will be speaking at Tuesday's Jerusalem Post Conference at the new Museum of Tolerance in downtown Jerusalem. 


Tags Ivanka Trump Jared Kushner Abraham Accords
