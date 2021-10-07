Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump to visit Knesset for Abraham Accords Caucus

Former US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner will visit the Knesset on Monday to attend the inaugural event of the Abraham Accords Caucus in the parliament, chaired by MKs Ofir Akunis (Likud) and Ruth Wasserman Lande (Blue and White).

The launch of the caucus will focus on the economic and tourism potential, the deepening of relations with countries in the region and the possibility of new agreements with additional countries.

Kushner, who initiated and negotiated the agreements is now chairman of the Abraham Accords Peace Institute, which he co-founded together with Ivanka and with philanthropist Haim Saban. Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, whose government made the deals, will attend the event, as will Speaker of the Knesset Mickey Levy, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and other ministers, MKs, ambassadors and mayors.

