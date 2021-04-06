Jerusalem awards NIS 40,000 to startups focused on social issues

The City of Jerusalem announced Monday a list of startups focusing on social issues that were awarded funding by the municipality to the tune of NIS 40,000, according to a press release from the city.

The goal of the funding award is to promote personal and social well-being, with many of the startups named focused on social work.

In all, 12 startups presented their projects at an event held by the municipality, with three ultimately winning the prize of NIS 40,000. Contestants were required to provide an "elevator pitch," in which they needed to present their project within 90 seconds.

The three winning projects include Virtual World, a virtual reality platform designed to help young people manage social anxieties, Green and Gray, an urban garden project to help at-risk youth, and Construction, a support program for newly married men and women who were previously designated as at-risk.

