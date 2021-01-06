Jerusalem cafe launches community initiative to feed those in need

Silo Cafe, located in Jerusalem's First Station, has launched Paamaim Ki Tov Silo (Twice Because it's Good), a community kitchen initiative that offers restaurant-quality meals to locals on a pay what you can (PWYC) basis, following the financial coronavirus crisis. The project has been running for the past eleven weeks.
Every week, the cafe offers a new menu, featuring volunteer guest chefs and staff from the area, such as the head chef from the Orient Hotel. volunteer Joe Korsen told Kan News. "I mean, people are struggling, and I'm not just talking about people who are already poor. I'm talking about normal people like me and you. I've been unemployed for five months now, so I know that going out to a restaurant is not possible, and ordering takeway is not possible."The idea was that the Baka community would give back to its own members, with the cafe acting as the community mediator. "It was inspired by what was going on," Cafe Silo
Kan News reported that volunteers from different religions contribute to the cafe's cause, and the food is delivered to different communities all around Jerusalem. The initiative also serves holocaust survivors who oftentimes are left without any food, according to Kan News. The cafe jumpstarted the project with only NIS 2000. Since the launch, Silo has served over 4000 meals. Currently, the cafe runs on donations, in addition to the revenue they bring in from PWYC customers. To contribute to the cafe community, click here.
