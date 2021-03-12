Jerusalem council member calls for testing of unvaccinated teachers

Einav Ber-Cohen, a member of Jerusalem's city council, has called on Mayor Moshe Lion to implement a rule requiring unvaccinated teachers to provide a negative coronavirus test every 72 hours.

Part of the call includes a negative test as well as for those who have received the vaccine , a green passport showing proof of their vaccination. Bar-Cohen says that the new policies are designed to ensure the health of children in the city.

Bar-Cohen noted that since many older residents have already received the vaccine, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic may turn to the youth of Jerusalem. She also argued that not implementing this policy will prevent children from returning to a normal routine, as well as repeated instances of entire families being required to isolate following exposure.

"Our children are the most precious thing to us, the parents. The role of the municipality is first and foremost to provide a protected and safe environment for our children, and therefore it must act immediately and require the presentation of negative tests by educational staff every 72 hours," Bar-Cohen said.

"Jerusalem, whose morbidity is not good and has a large number of patients, should be the one leading the national movement and not being dragged behind other authorities," she added.