Jerusalem Day 'Dance of Flags' parade route dangerous - police chief

The parade normally enters the Old City through the Damascus Gate and passes through the Muslim quarter. In past years, Israel has heightened police security on Jerusalem Day, as the parade has been known to instigate violence.

"The passage of the parade in these two sensitive areas in the last week of Ramadan fasting, when all warnings relate to a possible flare-up due to events related to Jerusalem would be irresponsible and could claim human lives," Turgeman warned.

He indicated that the parade could also incite "a violent outbreak in Judea and Samaria and Gaza."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}