Jerusalem Day: How well do you know the Holy City's history?

More than 3,000 years of Jerusalem history have given us a number of very dramatic dates to note. In Jerusalem presents you with 10 questions about the capital, reflecting the story of this extraordinary city. Try to answer on your own before rushing to Google. Good luck!
1. When he arrived in Jerusalem in 1267 at the age of 72, he found only two Jewish families living here. Their profession was dying fabrics. Seeing the desolation and the dirt in the city, he decided to revive the Jewish community here. Who was he?
2. December 9, 1917 marked the end of one era and the beginning of another, much shorter one. One of the first decisions was to make use of Jerusalem stones for construction mandatory. Which era ended and which commenced on that date?
3. Who (what) surrendered on May 28, 1948?
4. Whose bones were brought to the city and reburied here on August 17, 1949?
5. What was officially declared on December 5, 1949?
6. Who was elected mayor of Jerusalem in 1965?
7. What edifice was inaugurated on August 30, 1966?
8. What key legislation was passed on July 30, 1980?
9. What transportation milestone occurred in June 1998?
10. What transportation milestone occurred on August 19, 2011?
ANSWERS BELOW
1) Moses ben Nahman, commonly known as Nachmanides, or the Ramban
2) The Ottoman era ended; the British Mandate began
3) The Rova Yehudi (Jewish Quarter)
4) Theodor Herzl
5) Jerusalem was declared the capital of the State of Israel by David Ben-Gurion at the Knesset
6) Teddy Kollek
7) The Knesset (Architect: Joseph Klarwein)
8) Hok Yesod (Basic Law): United Jerusalem, Capital of Israel
9) The Begin Boulevard opened to traffic (originally called Road 404, changed in 2012 to Road 50)
10) The light rail (Red Line) began to operate (planned in 1995, approved by the government in 1998, and road work began in 2000)