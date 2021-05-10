The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jerusalem Day: Palestinians cheer Gaza rocket fire at Damascus Gate

Suddenly, as sirens became audible in the far distance, a cheer erupted from the crowd. The young men seemed to clap in unison with the sirens.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MAY 10, 2021 20:14
A Palestinian man reacts as he is detained by undercover Israeli security force members amid Israeli-Palestinian tension as Israel marks Jerusalem Day, near Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City May 10, 2021. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
A Palestinian man reacts as he is detained by undercover Israeli security force members amid Israeli-Palestinian tension as Israel marks Jerusalem Day, near Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City May 10, 2021.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Hundreds of Palestinians gathered at Damascus Gate on Monday afternoon in the wake of weeks of clashes and tensions. As the day wore on some clashed with police.
In general Israel’s security forces kept areas around the Old City closed so that no Palestinians could reach the restive Damascus Gate in large groups and so that Jews who had come for Jerusalem Day would not arrive either.
At about 6 p.m., as Hamas had threatened to target Jerusalem with rockets there was a noticeable silence that swept the dozens of young men sitting on steps facing the Old City. 
Suddenly as sirens became audible in the far distance, a cheer erupted from the cloud. The young men seemed to clap in unison with the sirens. As they cheered some jumped up to see if they could see interceptions. A flock of birds erupted from a tree as the “boom” of interceptions was heard in the distance.
Then mounted police charged toward the crowd like a gang of knights, trotting two-by-two toward the young men. A large white “stink tank” that sprays smelly water from a hose also drove along a street parallel to the old city walls. The tank swiveled it’s cannon and shot a line of spray at shops and youth. The stink drifted into crowds of journalists who ran for cover.

After the cheering and the cavalry and tank charge, the police went into the crowd and chased the men away. Shopkeepers shouted insults at the police, their lines of cell phones for sale were now covered in stink.
Later the police returned in a mass, their grenade launcher slings and rifles dangling. Young men came back too, as well as some onlookers. Journalists returned to their stations. 
At about 7 p.m., with the last slashes of sunlight leaving the sky, the police and youth seemed to both begin to go home. It was over the older men said. Palestinian Red Crescent medics in ambulances sat peering out, waiting in case injuries were reported. None were, at the moment.


Tags Gaza Israel Police Jerusalem Palestinians rockets police rocket attack on israel Damascus gate Rocket Alert
