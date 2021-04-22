The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jerusalem highlights April 23-29: What's new in Israel's capital?

Offerings include an eye-opening lecture by award-winning reporter Itai Anghel on what took place in Srebrenica to a fresh edition of a hard-to-find centuries-old book by Jewish mystic Nathan of Gaza

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
APRIL 22, 2021 03:11
BOSNIAN FILM director Jasmila Zbanic takes part in a 2009 protest against the killing of civilians in Gaza, in a soccer field turned into a cemetery in Sarajevo (photo credit: DANILO KRSTANOVIC/REUTERS)
BOSNIAN FILM director Jasmila Zbanic takes part in a 2009 protest against the killing of civilians in Gaza, in a soccer field turned into a cemetery in Sarajevo
(photo credit: DANILO KRSTANOVIC/REUTERS)
 What’s new in the capital? Offerings include an eye-opening lecture by award-winning reporter Itai Anghel on what took place in 1995 in Srebrenica to a fresh edition of a hard-to-find centuries-old book by Jewish mystic Nathan of Gaza.
SATURDAY Fado music takes center stage at a special performance by pianist Guy Frati, singer Anna Spitz and guitar player Idan Toledano, who will share the magic of this unique Portuguese musical heritage at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. The morning concert will be followed by a screening of the 2017 film Amália – The Voices of Fado by director Ruben Alves, who takes the viewer on a contemporary exploration of the current singers in that tradition. The movie title is in itself an homage to the great Amalia Rodrigues who was known as “The Voice of Fado.”
Amália – The Voices of Fado will be screened on Saturday April 24 at 11 a.m. after a special concert. NIS 90 per ticket. 11 Hebron Rd. Purchase tickets in advance at jer-cin.org.il/en
MONDAY Blue and White Comics: Parents of children eight years of age or older might consider enrolling them to an online comic book workshop with animator and cartoonist Nadav Nachmani. Older readers might recognize his previous work with singer Eviatar Banai. The workshops are held via Zoom at 6 p.m. This class will be focused on the upcoming holiday of Lag Ba’omer. All that is needed are a few blank pages and a pencil. Admission is free. Beit Avi Chai holds regular classes by Nachmani on comic books and animation meant for children. Who knows? Your daughter or son may be the next Glen Keane.
“Blue and White Comics,” a free online workshop with Nadav Nachmani. April 26 2021 Monday at 6 p.m. To sign up your child, visit www.bac.org.il/kids
TUESDAY Muslim and Jewish perspectives on circumcision will be discussed by BIU PhD researcher Yehonatan Carmeli, who will explore the loaded question of who is Abraham’s favorite son in this free online lecture (in Hebrew) on offer by the Jerusalem National Library at 6 p.m.  
“Circumcision in the Torah and in the Quran: The Test Abraham Withstood and the Chosen Son” will take place on April 27 at 6 p.m. Admission to the online event is free at www.nli.org.il/he/visit/events/circumcision-torah-quran
THURSDAY Sokolov Award-winning reporter Itai Anghel will discuss the horrors of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide as part of a special screening of the 2020 film Quo Vadis, Aida? Directed by Jasmila Zbanic with Serbian actress Jasna Djuricic in the lead role, this award-winning movie offers an important insight into a key event in the 1990’s Bosnian War, which Anghel reported from. Zbanic helped organize a 2009 protest in Sarajevo during which protesters, among them Bosnian artists who survived the Sarajevo siege in the 1990’s, wore yellow armbands with “Gaza” written on them to protest the killing of civilians there.
Quo Vadis, Aida? will be screened at the Jerusalem Theater on April 29 after a lecture by reporter Itai Anghel. The event begins at 7 p.m. Tickets cost NIS 120 per adult/ NIS 90 for senior citizens and must be bought online. The event is held under Health Ministry guidelines. The Jerusalem Theater is located at 20 Marcus St. Info: (02) 560-5755, www.jerusalem-theatre.co.il/
JEWISH MYSTIC Nathan of Gaza may not be well known among the general public today but his importance in promoting interest in Sabbatai Zevi had been immense. Thanks to Holzer Books on 91 Jaffa Road, his 1670 Book of Creation is now available in print thanks to the loving labor of store owner Lior Holtzer. The bookshop holds many interesting volumes on Jewish thought, philosophy and poetry. Weekly lectures are held on a wide range of subjects. Admission is free. 
Holzer Books at 91 Jaffa Road offers the Book of Creation for NIS 179, but also publishes other works for those not familiar with Lurianic Kabbalah. Site: holzerbooks.com/index.html Phone: 076-543-3800 Sunday to Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday from 10 a.m. to an hour before Shabbat begins.
Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Why not drop me a line at hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let ‘In Jerusalem’ know about it? Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, receiving such notifications is not a guarantee they will be featured in the column. 


