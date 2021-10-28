Jerusalem highlights: October 29 - November 4

FRIDAY OCTOBER 29 – And Now, for Something Completely Different (1971) is a British comedy film composed of various sketches of the now iconic Monty Python comedy troupe. As part of the Jerusalem Cinematheque Friday at Ten series, the public is invited to enjoy a terribly funny film at an awfully low price of 10 NIS per ticket at 10 p.m.

Phone (02) 565-4333 for tickets.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 30 – Full Trunk is an Israeli blues-rock band that mostly performs in English. Come enjoy their fresh tunes at 10 p.m. at the Yellow Submarine (doors open at 9 p.m., standing room only). NIS 90 per ticket. Due to COVID-19 health concerns, patrons must be able to present a Green Pass before entering the club.

Full Trunk at the Yellow Submarine 13 Ha-Rekhavim St. Phone (02) 679-4040 for tickets. Site: yellowsubmarine.org.il/en/

SUNDAY OCTOBER 31 – Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg (played by actress Sophie Nozikov) stands at the focus of Greta, an original Hebrew production based on the life of the global icon for the fight against climate change (and, some would say, human extinction). “It was very exciting for me because I’m a fan of her,” Nozikov told Jerusalem Highlights. “I believe this is a very important story,” she added. Others have questioned whether a Swedish school girl is the right poster child for an issue that predominantly affects poor communities in economically deprived parts of the world. Why not see the show and make up your own mind? As befitting the subject matter, the props and sets were made from recycled materials.

Greta 5 p.m. at the Jerusalem Theater NIS 99 per ticket, 20 David Marcus St. For details call: (02) 560-5755

MONDAY NOVEMBER 1 – Do you live in French Hill? If so, why not try Efendi? A kosher Turkish restaurant that offers a celebration of excellent foods. From specialty kebabs to thick steaks (they also offer fresh hummus and unique breads), this friendly and colorful eatery offers a no-nonsense dining option for a night out on the town.

Efendi 1 George Adam Smith St. (Corner of Haim Bar Lev St.)Phone (02) 585-446. Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Site: www.efendi.co.il/

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 2 – French cartoonist Honoré Daumier is at the focus of the new exhibition Satirist Supreme Honoré Daumier and 19th-Century Paris now at the Israeli Museum. Curator Efrat Aharon will meet members of the public at 7 p.m. to guide them through the works and the complexities of French society at the time. On display until May 15, 2022, the prints can be shown for brief periods only, those who visit the exhibition repeatedly will be rewarded with seeing more works from the museum’s collection as old ones will be removed and these new ones added.

The Israel Museum is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Prices range from NIS 54 (adult) per ticket to NIS 39 (student) and free (for those between the ages of 5 and 17). Meeting point for the guided (and free) tour is the information desk. 11 Derech Ruppin. Phone (02) 670-8811

Sports for the very young – Parents to children between the ages of two and four might enjoy an hour of sports with their young ones. Offered each Tuesday at 5 p.m. the eight sessions workshop is offered at NIS 80. A second sibling can be signed up as well for NIS 60.

6 Rakanti St, classes are led by Odelya Avrahami. For more information please call Yakira Kedushim at 054-675-1108

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 3 – The Natural Choice Bakery (111 Agrippas St.) launched a new special offer together with Tarshisha bookstore (113 Agrippas St.). Anyone buying a book could enjoy it over a hot cup of joe as winter begins, gratis. New books on the shelf include Anarchy and Christianity by Jacques Ellul, The Antifa Comic Book by Gord Hill and Suddenly a Knock On the Door by Etgar Keret.

Site: www.tarshisha.co.il/english-books Phone (02) 582-5454 Opening Hours: Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rebecca! Mother of Two Dynasties by Raise Your Spirit Theater will perform at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7:30) at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center at 6 S.A. Nachon Street. This musical is the latest in a 20-year-long tradition of presenting original and colorful Biblical musicals. This English-language show (with Hebrew subtitles) will offer a different perspective of the real dilemmas of the Biblical figures: arranged marriages, delayed motherhood, raising children of differing personalities and what it could mean to us today. The show is meant for a female audience only and viewers are asked to be considerate and not arrive with crying babies.

90 NIS per ticket. Phone: 052-883-8839 Email: tickets@raiseyourspirits.org or https://www.raiseyourspirits.org/ Patrons must wear a mask during the show and will be required to present a Green Pass upon request.

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 4 – Call the Sea Horse Winery to arrange a tasting visit on Saturday (November 6) as this unique wine maker is once again open to all wine connoisseurs (and would-be connoisseurs). The possible hours on Saturday are between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the cost is NIS 50 per person. Please be aware that no food is offered, just excellent wine, some discussion and perhaps a pretzel or two. Five different wines are offered for tasting and those who end up buying a bottle (or more) will not be asked to pay the visiting fee. Sea Horse Winery is at Bar Giora (the mountains of Judea, between Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh) English-language tastings are offered as well.

Text (not call) Orly at 054-484-3495 to arrange your visit. Site (in Hebrew) www.seahorsewines.com/

Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Why not drop me a line at hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let ‘In Jerusalem’ know about it? Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, receiving such notifications is not a guarantee they will be featured in the column.