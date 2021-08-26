Jerusalem highlights: Week of August 27 – September 2

FRIDAY AUGUST 27: The Firqat Alnoor [The Light] Orchestra, which plays classic Arabic music and includes both Jewish and Arab musicians invites the public to a public performance at Helena of Adiabene St. (Rehov Helena HaMalka) starting at 2 p.m. Admission is free.

SATURDAY AUGUST 28: Singer Yitzchak Meir will kick off the first concert in the Jewish tradition of Slichot today at 10 p.m. in the presence of Mayor Moshe Lion at the International Convention Center. Those attending are asked to bring prayer books that include Slichot. The concert will be aired online at the website of the Jerusalem municipality. Please be aware that the concert is meant to end fairly late, at about 2:30 a.m. NIS 40.

Razzouk Tattoo is a famous Coptic tattoo studio that has been in business in Jerusalem for centuries. Currently managed by Wassim Razzouk, visitors to the Holy Land still come in to carry on their bodies a living cultural tradition from the city so many people see as sacred. The documentary Razzouk Tattoo by director Orit Ofir Ronell will be screened in the open air at Paley Center (1 Al-Maqdisi St.) at 8 p.m. Admission is free.

This is but one public screening being held as part of the Jerusalem Film Festival this year. Honeymood will be aired on Sunday (August 29) at Adam School in Emek Refaim at 8 p.m. On Monday (August 30) More Than I Deserve will be screened at Warburg Field at Kiryat Hayovel. The Israeli black and white film Big Eyes by Uri Zohar will be screened on Thursday (September 2) at Gan Haatzmaut.



jff.org.il/en/48880 Info on these and other screenings:

English guided tours at Israel Museum: Special tours meant to introduce the new exhibitions currently at the galleries will be held on August 27 (Friday) at 11 a.m. and August 28 (Saturday) 11:30 a.m. While free, visitors must register at the information desk in the Cardo.

Current exhibitions include Avner Katz “I Have Already Been,” “Picasso to Kentridge,” and “Divine Food.” The Israel Museum is at Derech Ruppin 11. Bus lines: 7, 9, 14, 35, 66. Tickets are NIS 54 per adult but children (ages 5-17) enter for free during the entire month of August. Why not see an exhibition before the month ends?

SUNDAY AUGUST 29: When was the last time you fed elephants? You may do so twice daily (at 12:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.). This is but one of the activities offered during guided animal feedings at the Biblical Zoo. You can also feed the giraffes (at 1 p.m.) and the Fennec fox (2 p.m. at the Children’s Zoo). 1 Aharon Shulov St. Phone: (02) 675-0111. Bus lines 33 and 26a. If you arrive by train (there is a special stop just for the zoo) you can get 10% off the admission price. NIS 63 per adult, NIS 49 for children between three and 18 years of age.

MONDAY AUGUST 30: The National Library invites the public to join an online English discussion on The World According to A. B. Yehoshua. Chair of the Department of Jewish Studies at McGill University in Montreal Prof. Yael Halevi-Wise will present the conflict between the anti-Diaspora attitudes the writer expresses as a person and how, in his fictional works, he often sends his characters to locations outside the Holy Land. Admission is free. 8 p.m.

TUESDAY AUGUST 31: Enjoy a variety of special tours in the City of David, the Western Wall, the Jewish Quarter and other selected locations in Jerusalem. While today is the last day in which to enjoy the tours, interested persons can call 079-574-3737 for more information, as they are on offer also during the earlier part of the week.

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 1: Could you use a laugh before the Jewish New Year changes? Of course you could. Who would be better for the task than Tom Aharon who will be testing new jokes on a live audience (not to worry, the audience will be testing him right back) today at 9 p.m. at the Yellow Submarine. NIS 75 per ticket. The show is in Hebrew and is held according to the Health Ministry COVID-19 regulations. 13 HaRechavim St.

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 2: Israel Prize-winning author Nurit Zarchi will discuss her diverse body of work, her upcoming 80th birthday and meeting beings that are not of this earth, during this discussion with Bilah Ben Eliyahu at a free online event created by Beit Avi Chai at 8 p.m. today. This is but one event in the Living on the Page series of talks.

