Jerusalem invests millions in green, efficient city lights

Jerusalem will invest tens of millions of shekels in transforming the city’s public lights into a greener, more efficient form of energy consumption by installing LED bulbs at neighborhoods like Kiryat Hayovel, Rehavia and others. It will also replace the light bulbs currently being used at Chords Bridge , a press release on behalf of the city reported on Sunday.

The press release pointed out the LED bulbs are four times stronger than regular bulbs, consume only 40% of the power non-LED bulbs use and can function for up to two decades. In addition to the bridge and the neighborhoods mentioned, all new repairs done across the city would use LED lights as well.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion lauded the change, noting that this is "another green project" he is promoting thanks to an eco-friendly urban policy.

Designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava, the Chords Bridge cost NIS 245 million to build and is one of the iconic sites in Jerusalem. The lights covering it offer a visual experience to all those entering and departing the capital.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}