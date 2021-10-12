The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jerusalem is a city of inspiration and innovation - Mayor Moshe Lion

“Jerusalem is the beating heart of the Jewish people, and I intend to make sure that our heart stays healthy and goes from strength to strength.”

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
OCTOBER 12, 2021 09:58
MAYOR OF the people, not politics: Moshe Lion. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Moshe Lion, mayor of Jerusalem, welcomed attendees at the 10th Annual Conference of the Jerusalem Post held at the Museum of Tolerance. “Jerusalem is a city of opportunity – a city where ideas are becoming reality,” said Lion. “Jerusalem was always a city of inspiration, but today is a city of innovation.”
As mayor, Lion said that he has a responsibility to all the city’s residents – Jews, Christians, and Muslims alike, and added that he is committed to making progress in housing, employment, and infrastructure. Lion stated that he is planning on adding 5,000 new homes across the city annually, and added that the city is developing 1.5 million square meters of office space. “We are working with business leaders from Jerusalem and around the world to bring more opportunities for employment in Jerusalem,” said Lion. 
Lion noted that his administration is placing a particular emphasis on development in the eastern sector of the city and said that 15% of students in east Jerusalem are now attending Israeli schools, an increase of 10% over the past three years. He lauded the increase, saying, “This will allow them to work and study better in Jerusalem, and they no will longer learn hatred and antisemitism. They will learn tolerance and coexistence.”
Lion concluded his remarks, saying that “Jerusalem is the beating heart of the Jewish people, and I intend to make sure that our heart stays healthy and goes from strength to strength.”


