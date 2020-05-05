Jerusalem mayor hands out food in Shuafat, promises improvements

Over 500 baskets of food have been delivered to families in need, families of infected people and elderly residents. Lion also delivered dozens of thought and creativity games that were prepared for the children of east Jerusalem

Another ten rounds of food deliveries are planned until the end of Ramadan, with the goal of delivering over 5,000 baskets of food. The municipality plans to spend about NIS 11 million to deliver 20,000 baskets of food to east Jerusalem residents during Ramadan. About 2,500 warm meals are being distributed by the municipality every day to elderly residents of east Jerusalem in order to allow them to stay at home.

The food distribution and financial aid is being conducted through Homefront Command and Jerusalem's volunteer system, including hundreds of municipal workers and volunteers from various communities and schools in east Jerusalem.

While meeting with residents of Shuafat , the mayor announced plans to increase the city's investments in the neighborhood's in the sports, education and social sectors with the goal of narrowing decades' old gaps between the neighborhood and other neighborhoods in Jerusalem.

In the coming months, a new 800-meter municipal sports field will be established at the entrance to the neighborhood worth over half a million shekel.

Afternoon activities for youth will also be substantially increased at the service center located at the entrance to the neighborhood.

"I was happy to visit the Shuafat refugee camp this morning. I promise to take care of the residents of the camp all-year-round and especially during the month of Ramadan that is being celebrated amid the coronavirus outbreak," said Lion. "We are placing the quality of life of local residents at the top of the list of priorities, and therefore I instructed city officials to push forward a plan to increase our investments in the area in a number of fields."

