Jerusalem offers NIS 15 million worth of scholarships for students

Jerusalem's municipal scholarship fund will offer students studying in any of Jerusalem's academic institutions NIS 10,000 scholarships in exchange for 140 hours of community service.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 24, 2021 13:12
Hebrew University of Jerusalem students take a break during their first day of classes on Sunday. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Hebrew University of Jerusalem students take a break during their first day of classes on Sunday.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The Jerusalem Municipality will hand out NIS 15 million worth of scholarships to students promoting social, neighborhood and community activities.
Jerusalem's municipal scholarship fund, the biggest in Israel, will offer students studying in any of Jerusalem's academic institutions NIS 10,000 scholarships in exchange for 140 hours of community service.
The initiative will be carried out in collaboration with Mifal HaPayis, Israel's national lottery, and Jerusalem Foundation, an NPO founded by former long-time mayor of Jerusalem Teddy Kollek with the aim of developing Israel's capital city.
As part of the community service proposed, the 140 hours will include volunteering with at-risk youth, the elderly and Holocaust survivors.
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion is seen addressing the Jerusalem Post annual conference at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, on October 12, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion is seen addressing the Jerusalem Post annual conference at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, on October 12, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
"It is all for the young people of our city who chose to remain in Jerusalem to study," said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion.
"The program works to the mutual benefit of both students and the city - The students will promote social and community service and in return, receive a scholarship.
"The Jerusalem Municipality will continue to work for the benefit of both students and the community," Lion added.


Tags Jerusalem moshe lion jerusalem municipality volunteering Academic World
