Jerusalem opens an operations center to prepare for snowy weather

Snowplows and salt scattering vehicles will be parked at the operations center.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 17, 2021 02:30
Snow operations center in Jerusalem (photo credit: ARNON BOSSANI)
Snow operations center in Jerusalem
(photo credit: ARNON BOSSANI)
The Jerusalem municipality has opened an operations center to prepare for the upcoming snowfall which is expected on Wednesday, according to a statement by the municipality.  
The operation center's goal is to answer any need which could arise while the snow covers the city.  This includes preparing for the possibility of evacuating central roads to allow for easy access to hospitals and coronavirus vaccine stations.
Information regarding the preparations for the snow will be available at an emergency municipality website, as well as on Telegram and a city call center.
Snowplows and salt-scattering vehicles will be parked at the operations center.
"The Jerusalem municipality is ready for the upcoming weather," said Jerusalem mayor, Moshe Lion. "We’ve brought about 250 snowplows which will keep major roads clear and we have bolstered our salt supply. I call out to every citizen of the city, drive very carefully and pay extra attention to the conditions of the road."
Jerusalem received around 20 centimeters of snow in February 2015. Since then, there has been little to no snowfall in Israel’s capital, and many Jerusalem residents are hoping that this week will finally bring a significant snowfall after six years.


