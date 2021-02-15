After warm weekend, strong winter storm, snow expected this week

After the spring-like weather that graced Israel over the weekend, winter is expected to make a comeback starting on Tuesday evening, with stormy and cold weather and even snow expected around the country.

On Tuesday morning, the weather is expected to be warm and dry with temperatures ranging between about 13⁰ Celsius to 25⁰ throughout the country around noon. Starting in the afternoon, however, the weather is expected to significantly chill and rain will begin falling, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and snow in northern Israel. During the night, temperatures are expected to drop significantly and the snowfall is expected to spread to the mountainous regions in the north and center of the country, including Jerusalem, according to Meteo Tech, a meteorological technology company.

On Wednesday, rain and cold weather is expected from the North to the South of the country, with additional snow in the northern and central mountains. Flooding and flash floods may occur in the coastal regions and South. In Jerusalem, temperatures will reach as low as 0⁰. At Mt. Hermon, temperatures will reach as low as -4⁰. Winds will reach more than 80 km. per hour in some areas, according to the Israel Meteorological Service. In the evening, the snowfall is expected to strengthen with accumulation of a few centimeters expected, according to Ynet.

On Thursday, the storm is expected to weaken, with some additional snow and rainfall expected. Strong winds are expected and may cause damage.

It is still unclear exactly how strong the snowfall will be in Jerusalem, according to Israel Hayom, with models ranging from significant snowfall in amounts that haven't been seen since February 2015, to just a small dusting of snow or even no accumulation.

In February 2015 , Jerusalem received about 20 to 25 centimeters of snow. Since then, there has been little to no snowfall in Israel's capital, with Jerusalem residents hoping that this week will finally bring significant snowfall after six years without.

Despite the uncertainty, the Jerusalem Municipality isn't taking any chances and is completing preparations ahead of the expected stormy weather.

If it snows, plows will be ready to clear roads. The municipality is also working to clean rainwater drainage systems. The Community and Welfare Administration is preparing to carry out patrols to locate and treat homeless people, to activate community emergency systems and to operate welfare teams for the city's residents.

The municipality recommends that residents check their heating systems and make sure to seal roof and openings and clear gutters and drainage systems. Residents should also secure loose objects and check electrical systems and prepare for outages. Amid the cold weather, residents should keep hot water dripping to prevent water from freezing in the pipes of solar water heaters.

If it starts to snow, the Jerusalem Municipality's emergency site will be activated and provide regular updates for residents.

"We are doing our utmost to best evaluate the weather, in order to provide professional and quality service to the residents of the city. I call on the residents of the city to observe the safety rules and follow instructions," said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion.

The stormy weather will also likely provide a boost for the already high Kinneret. On Monday, the Kinneret rose by half a centimeter, reaching 209.575 meters below sea level.

The lake is now 78.5 centimeters below the upper red line threshold, which marks 208.8 meters below sea level, and 3.425 meters above the lower red line, which marks 213 meters below sea level.

The past two years have featured above-average rainfall in Israel, with the Israel Hydrological Service announcing last May that the country had, for the first time in 30 years, experienced its second straight year of such rainfall with 24% more recorded.

The Water Authority is preparing for the possibility that it may need to fully open the Deganya Dam for the first time in 25 years as the Kinneret remains high after two years of especially rainy winters.

If the rainfall this winter exceeds 90% of the perennial average, then the dam will need to be opened. The opening of the dam will likely take place around April 2021 if the water level rises high enough.

The dam was opened partially in 2013, but has not been opened fully since 1995. It had been expected to be partially opened at the beginning of May last year to prevent flooding, according to the Kinneret Draining Authority. In April, the Water Authority decided to open a canal to divert five billion liters of water from the Kinneret to the southern Jordan River, with the goal of bypassing the Deganya Dam to avoid negatively affecting pumping stations in the area and the financial costs required to open the dam.