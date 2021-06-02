The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jerusalem prepares ahead of LGBTQ+ Pride march, far-right counter-protest

Police will also secure sites where participants of the march plan to celebrate at later in the day.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JUNE 2, 2021 14:38
Jerusalem Pride parade attendees stand under a make-shift Chuppah made out of a Pride flag (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Jerusalem Pride parade attendees stand under a make-shift Chuppah made out of a Pride flag
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The Jerusalem March for Pride and Tolerance will take place on Thursday, June 3 after it was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Jerusalem Open House.
The event will start at 2:30 p.m. at Liberty Bell Park with an opening rally and then begin marching down Keren Hayesod Street at 3:30 p.m. towards Independence Park.
Unlike most years, there will not be a rally at the end of the march. Instead everyone will go home or to a viewing party and watch a special Pride event broadcast on Facebook Live and the Open House's YouTube channel.
The broadcast will include musical performances by artists from Jerusalem and throughout Israel and panels on burning topics in the LGBTQ+ community.
Thousands of police officers will be stationed along the route of the march and in the area in order to secure the event. A number of roads in the area will be closed due to the event.
Police will also secure sites where participants of the march plan to celebrate at later in the day.
The police have approved a counter-protest in Bloomfield Park near Liberty Bell Park where the march will start. Officers will work to prevent clashes and protect participants, while preserving freedom of expression and the right to protest.
Entry to the counter-protest will only be allowed through the Menachem Begin Heritage Center from the direction of Derech Hevron. The participants will be allowed to leave the site of the counter-protest according to instructions that will be issued by police during the event.
An ad reportedly by Lehava for the counter-protest referred to the march as a "disgrace of Jerusalem," "the dissolving of the natural family," and a "trampling of traditional Judaism."
In 2015, a haredi man protesting against the merch stabbed 16-year-old Shira Banki to death and wounded six others at the Jerusalem Pride march. Since then, security at the event has been tight. Last year, the far-right Lehava organization called on activists to attempt to sneak into the Pride event, raising concerns that another attack might be attempted.
No weapons of any sort will be allowed into the areas where the march is occurring. No drones may be flown in the area either.
It is important to note that the parade can only be entered and exited from specific points: Liberty Bell Park, the entrance to the King Solomon Hotel, Ben Maimon Street by Paris Square and Histadrut Street on the corner of Hillel Street. The entrances and exits will only be open as the march reaches them, except for the Liberty Bell Park entrance which will be open before.
Police will conduct security checks at each entry point.
"In today's reality in Israel, with political instability and evil spirits of conflict among us, it is now more important for us to come together and raise a flag of change," said the Jerusalem Open House on the Facebook page for the event. "The Jerusalem March for Pride and Tolerance has always symbolized and will always symbolize a united and egalitarian Israel, an Israel that has a place for everyone."
"We will no longer sit on the sidelines and wait for the change to come from above. It is time to go out into the field and create the change we demand to see," added the Jerusalem Open House. "We need you with us — together we will create the biggest LGBTQ+ protest ever seen in Jerusalem."
Last year, the Pride march was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions. Instead, Jerusalem and Tel Aviv held simultaneous rallies to mark Pride month.



Tags Jerusalem Pride Parade LGBTQ+
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Going global: UAE-Israel business conference to be streamed live

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Robert Wexler

How can the US help improve the lives of Israelis, Palestinians? - opinion

 By ROBERT WEXLER
Emily Schrader

Jews, Israel under attack in the online intifada - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Here's how America can actually support Israel’s Iron Dome - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Susan Hattis Rolef

Bennett not bothered by Netanyahu's threats - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Israel's operation against Hamas was the world's first AI war

An IDF tank takes part in military drills as part of the “Tnufa” multi-year plan.
2

Bennett to announce forming gov't coalition with Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
3

IDF: Nasrallah tried to threaten Israel, looked weak and sick instead

Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
4

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure.
5

Hamas's Sinwar: We have 500 km of tunnels in Gaza, only 5% were damaged

Yahya Sinwar arrives at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza on October 18, 2011, after being released by Israel as part of a prisoner swap for kidnapped soldier Gilad Schalit

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by